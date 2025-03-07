Taiwanese businesses keen on circuit boards

Listen to this article

Mr Narit discusses PCB investment prospects during a recent forum with Taiwanese investors.

More Taiwanese entrepreneurs are interested in investing in the printed circuit board (PCB) business in Thailand as the industry has grown rapidly over the past three years, says the Board of Investment (BoI).

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI, expects new PCB investments during the visit of 60 members of the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) to Thailand.

The TPCA joined hands with the BoI and the Thailand Printed Circuit Association to hold the 2025 TPCA PCB Forum, aiming to prepare for future PCB investment projects in Thailand.

"The TPCA wants information on investment in our country," said Mr Narit.

The forum served as a channel for participants to exchange investment information and paved the way for future cooperation.

There were 200 participants in the forum, which was held on March 5.

PCBs are crucial components widely used in various industries, including electric vehicles (EVs), telecom, medical equipment, smart electronic appliances, computers, and robotic and automated systems.

The PCB industry is growing and the government is heavily promoting the EV industry, aiming to make Thailand a regional EV production hub.

Under the "30@30" policy, Thailand expects EVs to represent at least 30% of total auto production by 2030, with 725,000 zero-emission cars, 675,000 electric motorcycles and 34,000 electric buses and trucks.

According to the BoI, companies specialising in PCB manufacturing and assembly have applied for investment incentives for 130 projects and total investment value of 202 billion baht over the past three years.

The investment growth makes Thailand the largest PCB manufacturer in Southeast Asia and top five globally.

"Ongoing geopolitical conflicts have led to the relocation of production facilities in the electronics industry," said Mr Narit.

"Many manufacturers, including PCB makers from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan, are interested in investing in Thailand."