Resolutions for a cybersecure 2025

Kaspersky says people must learn how to use AI assistants securely.

The world saw a number of record-breaking data breaches in 2024 -- from the Taylor Swift concert ticket case, to an incident with 100 million Americans' medical records. Artificial intelligence technology as well as cybercrime advanced by leaps and bounds. So how can you stay on top of all this to ensure personal information security? Here are seven resolutions for 2025.

1. Learn to use AI assistants securely: Over the past year, the use of AI has evolved from a trending novelty to a part of life -- especially after AI assistants became smartphone features. Given that AI is now literally in the palm of your hand -- offering at times quite personal advice -- it's worth getting to grips with the rules for safe chatbot use to keep yourself and others out of harm's way. Here they are in a nutshell:

Double-check AI advice -- especially when asking for information about medicines, investments, or other queries where errors are costly. Chatbots are known to "hallucinate", so never blindly follow their tips.

Disable AI features unless you know what they're for. The "smart" craze is driving companies to integrate AI even where it's not needed. The most striking example is the rollout of the controversial Recall feature in Windows 11, where it continuously captures screenshots for AI analysis. Disable AI if you're not actively using it.

Never give personal information to AI. Photos of documents, passport details, financial and medical information are almost never needed for AI to function correctly. Given that such data may get stored for a long time and used for AI training -- and thus be more likely to leak -- it's better not to upload it in the first place.

Don't chat with family and friends through AI. Such automation is rarely useful and won't help maintain closeness.

2. Switch to passkeys instead of passwords: Tech majors are gradually ditching passwords for more reliable passkeys; for example, Microsoft plans to move a billion users over to this new technology. With it, logging in to any site will be by means of biometric verification or PIN code. This method is more reliable than a combination of a password and one-time code -- as well as easier and faster to use.

3. Find and change all old passwords: Despite the advent of passkeys, passwords will remain with us for many years to come, and that means lots more leaks and hacks. Old passwords that you created years ago with little thought to length or strength can be brute-forced without too much trouble. For example, this year saw the biggest password leak in history. Dubbed RockYou2024, it contained 10 billion (!) unique records.

To thwart password crackers, go through all your passwords and reset any that are short (fewer than 12 characters) or very old, and create new ones in accordance with best security practices. Passwords should never be reused, so it's best to generate new ones and store them in a reliable password manager.

4. Teach family and friends how to spot deepfakes: The rapid advance of neural networks has allowed scammers to move from deepfake videos of celebrities, to inexpensive and relatively massive attacks on specific individuals using fake voices and images of absolutely anyone.

Deepfakes were first used to promote financial pyramids or fake charities, but now targeted scams are in play; for example, calls from the victim's "boss" or a "loved one". It's now easier than ever to make a video of someone you know well asking for money or something else, so always double-check unusual requests by making contact with the person through another channel.

5. Switch to private messengers: For those who still believe in privacy, 2024 delivered a couple of major setbacks. First, the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France raised fears that intelligence agencies could start snooping on users' correspondence.

Next, the United States was rocked by scandal when it broke that foreign intelligence agencies had hacked the legal wiretapping system operated by all US telecom providers, and gained access to the calls and texts of Americans. The authorities went so far as to advise people to switch to private messengers for greater privacy.

To sleep more soundly at night, follow this tip and, together with your main contacts, move to a messenger with end-to-end encryption.

6. Set aside a monthly "backup hour" in your calendars: If you don't even remember when you last backed up your data, it's time to schedule this activity -- which is no less important than annual car maintenance or spring cleaning your house. However, backups should be much more frequent: daily, weekly or monthly -- depending on the data type.

Backup must be two-way: Back up data on your phone and computer to cloud storage, and download cloud data to local storage. An example of the former is photos on your phone. An example of the latter is Gmail messages.

This way, you'll be protected against a wide range of problems: computer crashes, smartphone theft, ransomware attacks, house fires, your favourite recipe site being shut down, movies and music disappearing from streaming platforms, sudden hikes in cloud-hosting charges, and so on.

7. Enter your card number less often: In 2024, the cloud storage provider Snowflake suffered a string of massive leaks of customer data. Among the companies affected were AT&T, Live Nation (Ticketmaster) and Santander. The exact makeup of the information in each leak remains unclear.

So as not to be left guessing if your payment data is safe, and not to mess around with contacting banks and reissuing cards after every major leak, save your card to a reputable, secure service (PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay or similar), and use it to pay for purchases wherever possible.

That goes for both offline and online purchases. This will make it harder for attackers to intercept your payment data and reduce the likelihood of damage in the event of a large store or online service hack.