Thai February headline inflation rises 1.08% y/y, in line with forecast

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.08% in February from a year earlier, after the previous month's annual increase of 1.32%, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast rise of 1.10% in a Reuters poll and was inside the central bank's target range of 1% to 3% for the third consecutive month.

The core CPI increased 0.99% in February from a year earlier, versus a forecast rise of 0.90%.