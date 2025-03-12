Empowering Thailand’s Workforce with Green Career Skills

From left: Dr. Panumas Suybangdum, Vice President of Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kosit Sriphuthorn, President of Rajamangala University of Technology Isan; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Udomvit Chaisakulkiet, Chairman of the Council of Rajamangala University of Technology Presidents; Ms. Pornsuree Konanta, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd.; Mrs. Suwanee Khamman, President of the International Association for the Future STEM Workforce; Ms. Jintana Pornraksamanee, Managing Director, Edu Park Co., Ltd.; Ms. Bhornpattra Chimploy, Division Director of Lifelong Learning Promotion and Training Organisation Accreditation at TPQI

A new online platform by RMUTs, Chevron, and IAFSW equips learners with sustainability-driven skills for the future economy.

In a move to address the challenges of a rapidly changing global economy, nine Rajamangala Universities of Technology (RMUTs), Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., and the International Association for the Future STEM Workforce (IAFSW) have teamed up to launch the Green Career online learning platform.

This innovative initiative aims to equip learners with the skills needed to thrive in a future dominated by sustainability, technological advancements, and environmental consciousness.

The launch event, held at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI), brought together government agencies, policymakers, curriculum developers, and representatives from Rajamangala Universities of Technology nationwide.

The platform, which integrates STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education with sustainability-focused content, is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping Thailand’s workforce for the 21st century.

A RESPONSE TO GLOBAL CHALLENGES

Thailand, like many nations, is grappling with the dual pressures of technological disruption and climate change.

As traditional jobs disappear and the demand for green skills rises, the need for a workforce capable of adapting to these changes has never been more urgent.

“Thailand’s future is being shaped by global volatility, including technological advancements, an aging society, and environmental challenges,” said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Udomvit Chaisakulkiet, Chairman of the Council of Rajamangala University of Technology Presidents.

“The Green Career platform is a modern, flexible, and accessible solution that empowers students, professionals, and educational institutions to reskill, upskill, and embrace lifelong learning.”

The platform builds on the success of the STEM Career Academies, a project developed under Chevron’s Enjoy Science initiative, which was implemented by Chevron and its partners for eight years.

According to Ms. Pornsuree Konanta, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., the new platform is a natural evolution of Chevron’s commitment to education and human capital development.

“At Chevron, we believe that human energy is the key driver of the future,” she said.

“The Green Career platform expands access to critical knowledge for high-demand careers, integrating sustainability-focused content such as carbon footprint calculation and sustainable waste management practices.

“It’s a tool that empowers learners of all ages to advance their capabilities through self-directed learning.”

ALIGNING WITH GLOBAL TRENDS

The launch of the Green Career platform comes at a time when the global labour market is undergoing a seismic shift.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), nearly all job sectors are being trans-formed by climate change and the push for sustainability.

Green jobs—roles that promote environmentally friendly production methods, resource conservation, and energy optimisation—are on the rise across industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, research and development, and services.

The Green Career platform is designed to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), offering course content that meets international professional standards set by organisations like UNESCO-UNEVOC.

The platform focuses on three key sustainability-driven industries: green industry, smart agriculture, and sustainable services.

During its initial rollout, it will emphasise three career pathways: culinary arts, caregiving, and tourism.

A COMPREHENSIVE LEARNING EXPERIENCE

The platform, developed in collaboration with EduPark Co., Ltd., offers a holistic learning experience that combines STEM-based problem-solving, green vocational curriculum, and innovative teaching methodologies.

Features include live-streamed sessions, video-based learning, board games, hackathons, and standardised assessments.

“The curriculum is designed to benefit instructors and learners of all ages,” said Mrs. Suwanee Khamman, President of IAFSW.

“It’s a fully comprehensive self-learning experience that allows users to study anytime, anywhere, at no cost.

‘‘Upon completion, learners can confidently apply their new skills in real-world settings, meeting the expectations of employers.”

EARLY SUCCESS STORIES

Several institutions have already begun integrating the Green Career platform into their curricula.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kosit Sriphuthorn, President of Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, revealed that the platform has been used for career-oriented Japanese language training and regular courses over the past three months.

Similarly, Prof. Dr. Suwat Tanyaros, President of Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya, noted that the university is conducting a comparative analysis to determine how the platform can enhance or replace existing courses.

“The green industry is growing rapidly, whether in smart agriculture or sustainable tourism,” said Dr. Panumas Suybangdum, Vice President of Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya.

“The Green Career platform effectively meets the skill development needs of our students.”

REAL-WORLD IMPACT

The platform has already begun to make a difference in the lives of learners.

Ms. Jeeranan Tubtimsai, a professional caregiver currently working in Japan, and Mr. Iskandar Kuno, a chef at a leading hotel who volunteers to teach youth in Thailand’s southern border provinces, shared their experiences at the launch event.

Both credited the platform with helping them acquire new skills and advance their careers.

A COLLABORATIVE EFFORT

The Green Career platform is also supported by the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI), which plans to integrate it into its E-Workforce Ecosystem (EWE).

According to Ms. Bhornpattra Chimploy, Division Director of Lifelong Learning Promotion and Training Organisation Accreditation at TPQI, this collaboration will enable learners to earn TPQI-accredited certifications, enhancing their employment prospects.

“In the near future, learners will be able to reskill, upskill, and learn new skills for in-demand careers through the Green Career platform,” Ms. Bhornpattra said.

A CALL TO ACTION

As the Green Career platform marks a critical milestone in Thailand’s workforce development, its creators are calling on students and the general public to explore its offerings.

“We invite everyone to discover the opportunities available on the Green Career platform,” concluded Mrs. Suwanee.

“Green skills and environmental sustainability are fields in high demand across multiple industries, and this platform is your gateway to a sustainable future.”

Interested individuals can register for free access to the Green Career platform by emailing greencareer@iafsw.org or visit https://greencareer.iafsw.org/ for more information.

A TURNING POINT FOR THAILAND

The launch of the Green Career platform represents a turning point in Thailand’s efforts to build a sustainable workforce.

By bridging the gap between education, industry, and environmental stewardship, this initiative empowers the next generation to tackle the challenges of the 21st century head-on.

As the public sector, private sector, and education sector unite in this vision, Thailand is taking a significant step toward a greener, more prosperous future.