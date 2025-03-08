Revenue collection for first 5 months surpasses target

Listen to this article

The Revenue Department (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The Revenue Department's collection of revenue for the first five months of fiscal 2025 exceeded its target.

According to Pinsai Suraswadi, director-general of the department, cumulative revenue collection for October 2024 to February 2025 amounted to 795 billion baht, an increase of 3.8% or 29.2 billion baht year-on-year, which exceeded the target by 8.67 billion baht or 1.1%.

For February, the department collected 149 billion baht, up 4% year-on-year, exceeding the target by 0.7%.

The main driver of revenue collection remained the value-added tax on domestic consumption, which gained 7.8% year-on-year.

Another contributing factor was personal income tax, which exceeded the previous year's figure by 7.9%, driven by withholding tax remittances and the filing of personal income tax returns.

The deadline to file personal income tax returns is approaching, with the deadline for online submissions April 8.

The department advises eligible taxpayers to file their returns on time to avoid additional charges and penalties for late submission, said Mr Pinsai.

The Revenue Department is the largest tax collection agency in the country and plays a crucial role in generating revenue for the government.

In fiscal 2025, the department is expected to collect net revenue equivalent to 63% of the government's net revenue target of 2.88 trillion baht.

The Excise Department, the country's second-largest revenue collection agency, accounts for 21% of the total.