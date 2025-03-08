Coursera pushes gender equality

Listen to this article

Thailand ranks 42nd globally in GenAI enrolment among adult female learners, according to Coursera.

Thailand is rapidly adopting generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), but women remain underrepresented in course enrolment for developing skills in this area, says Coursera, a global online learning platform.

Coursera data shows while women constitute 50% of all online learners in Thailand, they account for just 30% of GenAI enrolments. This aligns with the global trend, with women representing 32% of enrolments in GenAI courses.

Thailand ranks 42nd worldwide in terms of GenAI enrolment among adult female learners, emphasising the need for more targeted interventions to ensure equitable access to GenAI opportunities, enabling more women to lead in the AI-driven era, said the company.

"While Thailand has demonstrated an exceptional appetite to understand and harness GenAI technology, it is crucial for the country's workforce development and international competitiveness that this appetite is shared equally," said Karine Allouche, global head of enterprise at Coursera.

The growing interest among Thai women in AI skills is promising. In 2024, women's enrolment in GenAI courses surged by 370%, nearly doubling the 191% growth rate among men, said the company.

Coursera recently released its "Closing the Gender Gap in GenAI Skills" playbook, a new resource aimed at addressing the gender gap in GenAI skills.

According to the playbook, women often hesitate to engage in GenAI courses due to self-doubt, even when they have the skills.

On Coursera, they are six times more likely to enrol in beginner-level courses than intermediate ones, favouring structured and accessible entry points. This trend is mirrored in Thailand, where the most popular GenAI courses among women are introductory.

Many women cite "lack of time" as their top reason for discontinuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses, reflecting the reality of balancing caregiving and work responsibilities.

Uncertainty around how AI and GenAI applies to careers can also lead to hesitation. The absence of clear learning pathways and employer AI policies only exacerbates the issue.

Moreover, many women hesitate to learn about GenAI because of uncertainty about its real-world applications.

They engage more when GenAI is linked to practical fields such as healthcare, education and creative industries, according to Coursera.