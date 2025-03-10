The talent code: what makes Southeast Asia’s workforce a global powerhouse?

The best companies are those that invest in Southeast Asian workers’ hunger for development

Southeast Asia is no longer just an emerging market — it’s a global talent hotspot. With rapid digitisation, shifting supply chains and a young, dynamic workforce, this region has become a go-to destination for businesses seeking innovation, agility and resilience.

For leaders looking to attract, retain and develop top talent in this fast-moving economy, understanding the unique traits of Southeast Asian professionals is critical. What makes them stand out? Let’s break it down.

1. Adaptive, agile and always learning: The business landscape is evolving at breakneck speed, and Southeast Asian talent is keeping pace.

Why it matters: From tech startups in Singapore to manufacturing hubs in Vietnam, professionals here embrace change rather than resist it.

How it plays out: With AI, automation and digital platforms reshaping industries, companies in the region invest heavily in upskilling — just look at Malaysia’s national AI strategy or Indonesia’s digital literacy programmes.

Executives should take note: Employees in Southeast Asia want to learn, grow and stay ahead. The best companies are those that invest in this hunger for development.

2. Culturally wired for teamwork and collaboration: Southeast Asia thrives on relationships — business is personal here.

Why it matters: Unlike Western business cultures that emphasise individual achievement, Southeast Asia’s workforce values collaboration, loyalty and trust-based relationships.

How it plays out: Whether it’s a regional HQ in Bangkok or a fintech startup in Manila, teams are highly cooperative, making them ideal for projects requiring cross-functional coordination and complex problem-solving.

Want to unlock their full potential? Lead with empathy, emphasise shared success and foster inclusive work environments.

3. Digital-first, mobile-driven and tech-savvy: With over 675 million internet users, Southeast Asia is one of the most digitally connected regions in the world.

Why it matters: The talent pool here is native to mobile and digital platforms, making them quick adopters of AI, automation and cloud-based systems.

How it plays out: From super apps in Indonesia to AI-driven recruitment tools in Vietnam, the region’s workforce is comfortable operating in an ultra-digital environment.

For companies expanding in Southeast Asia, digital fluency is no longer optional — it’s the baseline expectation.

4. Entrepreneurial spirit: innovation is in their DNA: Southeast Asians don’t just work jobs — they create opportunities.

Why it matters: The region has become a hotbed for startups. From unicorns like Grab and Gojek to emerging AI-driven businesses, the workforce is wired for innovation and problem-solving.

How it plays out: Employees here are often self-starters, eager to contribute beyond their job descriptions.

The best way to tap into this mindset? Encourage autonomy, give room for experimentation, and recognise high-potential talent early.

5. Strong work ethic and unmatched resilience: Southeast Asia’s workforce has built its reputation on grit, perseverance and an unstoppable drive to succeed.

Why it matters: Whether it’s the rapid industrialisation of Vietnam or the global expansion of Thai conglomerates, employees here are known for their dedication and hard work.

How it plays out: Business leaders repeatedly highlight low turnover rates, high levels of commitment and an ability to push through tough times — a critical asset in today’s volatile business environment.

Companies that recognise and reward this dedication will earn loyal, high-performing teams.

6. Geopolitically strategic and globally competitive: The shift in global supply chains has made Southeast Asia a preferred destination for high-value industries.

Why it matters: Malaysia is emerging as a semiconductor powerhouse, Vietnam is attracting high-tech manufacturing, and Singapore remains a global financial hub.

How it plays out: This means professionals here are increasingly working with international teams, managing complex global operations and developing expertise in future-ready industries.

For businesses expanding into the region, finding talent with global exposure and cross-border experience is key.

Winning the Talent Game in Southeast Asia

The war for talent isn’t slowing down — and in Southeast Asia, it’s getting even more competitive. Companies that invest in people, embrace digital transformation and foster a culture of continuous learning will win.

For CEOs and business leaders eyeing this vibrant region, the future of work isn’t coming — it’s already here. The question is: Are you ready to lead it?

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.