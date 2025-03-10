'Care For All by CeraVe': Supporting underserved and elderly communities

A project aims to educate people and examine their skin conditions, writes Kuakul Mornkum

Listen to this article

Mr Thanasunthorn, left, Mr Piyabutr, middle, and Ms Orawan sign the memorandum of understanding for the "Care For All by CeraVe" project.

Since 2023, Thailand has been deemed a "fully aged" society, meaning people age 60 or older account for a fifth of the population.

As of December 2024, the population tallied 66 million, with 13.6 million elderly citizens, according to the Department of Provincial Administration.

The growth of the senior demographic adds pressure to an already overwhelmed public health system.

Overlooked Skin Conditions

While mobility challenges and vision problems are well-recognised age-related conditions among the elderly, skin conditions are often overlooked, said Orawan Larpumnuayphol, general manager of L'Oreal Dermatological Beauty (LDB) at L'Oreal Thailand.

Factors such as weather, inadequate skin care practices and the natural ageing process can lead to various skin problems among the elderly, she said.

Health conditions such as diabetes can cause skin issues, including dryness, itching and rashes, said Ms Orawan.

Doctors treating a diabetic patient may fail to address these skin-related concerns, focusing only on the primary care, she said.

"Skin conditions in elderly individuals can impact their comfort, self-confidence, social engagement, and even mental health," said Ms Orawan.

Unfortunately, accessing dermatological care can be challenging, as Thailand had roughly 800 dermatologists last year, according to the Medical Council of Thailand.

Public-Private Collaboration

On Feb 28, the Department of Older Persons, Kenan Foundation Asia and CeraVe Brand under L'Oreal (Thailand) Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding for the "Care For All by CeraVe" project.

Thanasunthorn Swangsalee, director- general of the department, said the project's goal is to enhance awareness and knowledge among health volunteers and caregivers regarding the proper care of elderly skin conditions.

This collaboration aims to improve access to advice, medical examinations, and treatment for dermatological issues faced by vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly.

Last year, all three parties partnered with the Dermatological Society of Thailand and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to host a webinar where dermatologists educated general practitioners (GPs) on managing dermatological challenges, said Prae Tochareonsub, general manager at CeraVe Thailand.

They also arranged on-site training led by dermatologists, targeting nurses and Bangkok's public health volunteers.

Piyabutr Cholvijarn, president of Kenan Foundation Asia, highlighted the foundation's role as a facilitator, bringing all parties together, such as health workers, volunteers and the public sector.

For instance, the foundation will help to arrange the webinars and training sessions for health workers, coordinating with the BMA to invite dermatologists to participate in the mobile service unit.

Representatives from the Department of Older Persons, Kenan Foundation Asia, and CeraVe Brand under L'Oreal (Thailand) Co Ltd at the memorandum signing ceremony for the project.

Project Activities

Ms Prae said CeraVe recognises the vital role that public health volunteers play in Bangkok, as they have the ability to reach out to a broader segment of the population, including elderly patients in communities.

Bangkok has more than 13,000 public health volunteers, according to the BMA's website.

"The trained volunteers could provide proper care for skin and identify patients who should see a doctor," she said.

This year's project plans to train an additional 360 health practitioners, including GPs, nurses, and Bangkok's public health volunteers, said Ms Prae.

The BMA operates a mobile medical and public health unit that aims to enhance access to medical services and promote disease prevention.

In a collaboration with the BMA, she said there is an effort to deploy dermatologists in five pilot locations to enhance access for vulnerable populations, including the elderly.

The locations comprise Din Daeng, Ratchathewi, Khlong Toei, Khan Na Yao and Prawet districts.

As part of the project, dermatologists will offer advice and recommendations for effective skin care.

CeraVe aims to help 100 individuals in each area, offering them medical exams by a dermatologist, said Ms Prae.

On Feb 13, the mobile health service commenced in Din Daeng district, where 171 individuals were examined and given advice by dermatologists, surpassing the target of 100 people, she said.

Ms Prae said the project plans to extend its service to the Ban Bang Khae Social Welfare Development Center for Older Persons in Phasi Charoen district by the end of the second quarter.

Focus on the needy

Initially the project will focus on the Bangkok area before expanding to other areas, she said.

Ms Prae highlighted the importance of addressing skin care needs for the elderly within families and communities, as they may be reluctant to disclose skin issues for fear of burdening their caregivers.

However, untreated dermatological problems can lead to health issues, she said.

Ms Prae said proper knowledge of skin care can significantly lower the risk of dermatological problems.

"Both elderly individuals and their caretakers should have easy access to skin care information because skin problems can affect the mental and physical health of the patient and the emotional well-being of the caregiver," said Ms Orawan.