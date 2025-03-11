Thailand expects more Chinese tourists in May

Listen to this article

Chinese tourists flock to the Erawan Shrine in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, in January this year to pray for New Year’s wishes. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

While the Chinese market continues to contract, declining 12% year-on-year during the first two months amid economic issues and tourism safety concerns, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects an uptick in May during China's Labour Day holiday.

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and South Pacific, said safety concerns have impacted Chinese travel sentiment, while airlines have reduced flight capacity to Thailand, mostly from second-tier cities.

According to the Tourism Ministry, Thailand gained 1 million Chinese tourists in the first two months, down 12% year-on-year from 1.18 million recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

In February alone, the Chinese market dropped by 45% year-on-year, from 674,558 to 371,542 as the Chinese New Year holiday this year fell in January.

As the TAT's five offices in China are monitoring the situation, Ms Pattaraanong said travel sentiment has constantly been improving.

If no unexpected events take place, Chinese arrivals should pick up in May, attributed to China's five-day Labour Day holiday. People have already started to make bookings for this period, she said.

However, the tourism industry still has to brace for headwinds from the sluggish Chinese economy.

The latest report showed that China's consumer price index has dropped at the fastest rate in 13 months.

Ms Pattaraanong said this issue is unlikely to significantly impact tourists with medium to high spending power, but it may affect those with a limited budget who may choose to remain in the country.

She said this trend is evident from observing more independent Chinese tourists visiting Phuket and staying at premium hotels.

The TAT is now partnering with several tourism partners to offer promotions such as Trip.com, Qunar, Alipay and AirAsia.

This month, the agency is scheduled to host a roadshow to Xiamen, Wuhan and Chengdu to restore travel confidence among Chinese operators, particularly in second-tier cities.

To attract meeting and incentive groups, the agency will invite over 500 Chinese travel agents to inspect tourism products and destinations next month.

It also announced a special privilege for all foreign tourists visiting in April, such as discounts for car rentals, spas and restaurants.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said China's sluggish economy might hamper overall outbound travel.

However, affluent Chinese tourists are still travelling, but opting for other destinations, particularly Japan, illustrating the recent decline in Thailand's popularity.

Mr Thienprasit said the first priority for Thai tourism is to ensure safe travel for all tourists.

According to the THA's hotel business operator sentiment index, hotels reported a 77% average occupancy rate in February. The index is projected to stand at 65% this month.