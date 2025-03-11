Game content utilised to relay farming skills

A child plays QuestKaset: RiceStory, a board game developed by Jua Studio.

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) has partnered with the Rice Department, GetKaset Co Ltd and Juadaijuadee Co Ltd (Jua Studio) to promote agricultural knowledge through digital technology.

The initiative aims to enhance agricultural knowledge, particularly on the subject of rice, through forms of digital technology such as game content to attract young people.

The project will make it easier for young people to access and understand knowledge regarding rice cultivation as well as raise awareness about rice among consumers, according to Depa president and chief executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin.

"The collaboration with network partners in this initiative aligns with our objectives as games can effectively disseminate knowledge about proper rice cultivation processes to entrepreneurs, young farmers and the public."

He said games are able to capture young people's interest efficiently, making learning both easily accessible and enjoyable.

Thunyathorn Junyavoraluck, chief executive of GetKaset, said the organisation is dedicated to integrating technology with the agricultural sector to enhance the quality of life for Thai farmers through knowledge and innovation.

Under the collaboration, GetKaset will help transform agricultural knowledge into easily understandable and accessible information by leveraging technology and appropriate communication tools, Ms Thunyathorn said.

Akaphop Chantarasrivongs, director of Jua Studio, said the studio is focused on designing and developing board games as a medium for conveying agricultural knowledge via gameplay.

This approach allows both children and adults to learn about agriculture naturally, he said.

Mr Akaphop said through this partnership, Jua Studio plays a key role in developing game content and activities that present agricultural information in an easy-to-understand manner.

The partnership also launched QuestKaset: RiceStory, a board game developed by Jua Studio that simulates resource management and farming strategy planning.

The game focuses on Thai rice, traditional farming practices, and the importance of selecting the most suitable varieties of rice.

Jua Studio also plans to expand the game's characters into other formats, including comic books, animations and collectible items, he added.