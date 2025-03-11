Finance minister says domestic funds monitoring declining Thai stock index

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira says he believes domestic funds are prepared to invest in the Thai stock market once it reaches its floor.

According to Mr Pichai, stock markets worldwide are in a downturn. However, large-scale domestic funds share a similar outlook that many stocks in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) are undervalued.

"The investment committees of various funds -- the Government Pension Fund, Social Security Fund and Vayupak Fund -- are monitoring the decline in the Thai stock market," he said.

"Once they see the market has truly hit bottom, they will jump in."

Mr Pichai said he is also seeking new capital to invest in the stock market, particularly from various domestic funds.

Regarding stimulus measures for this year, he said the prime minister indicated the goal should be GDP growth of 3-3.5% this year. Authorities are considering both short-term and long-term measures, said Mr Pichai.

The key economic drivers this year will be exports, investment and tourism, he said.

In the export sector, exporters and manufacturers must collaborate to resolve various obstacles, particularly product quality issues which require special measures to improve competitiveness, said Mr Pichai.

In response to US trade barriers such as import tariff hikes, Thailand may find opportunities as many local products have not yet been affected by these tariff measures, he said.

Authorities must evaluate which Thai products have the potential to benefit from this situation, said Mr Pichai.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working to explain to the US that a significant portion of Thailand's trade surplus with the US comes from American companies operating in Thailand.

"We buy a lot from the US, too. Looking at the overall picture, it doesn't seem like we have a significant advantage that would lead to a large trade surplus with them," said Mr Pichai.

"There are certain products we purchase from the US that may not be included in the calculations, perhaps it's because the US has invested heavily in Thailand."

Earlier he met with key economic policy agencies, including the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Bank of Thailand and the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), to discuss efforts to achieve 3.5% GDP growth this year.

To reach this goal, export growth must reach 4%, though the Commerce Ministry is targeting 2% in 2025, while tourism revenue must be increased, public investment disbursement should reach 90% and foreign direct investment must exceed 400 billion baht, according to the Finance Ministry.

Finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit said the ministry and relevant agencies are working on measures to boost confidence in the Thai stock market.

However, he declined to disclose details until a firm conclusion is reached. He attributed the continuous decline in the Thai stock index to various domestic and international factors, stressing the need for close monitoring of the situation.

He said all relevant agencies must introduce measures to promote stock market investment and restore investor confidence, which requires cooperation from multiple sectors.

"Right now, everyone is working hard to bring investor confidence back," Mr Lavaron said.

The FPO forecasts economic growth at an average of 3% this year, supported by four key factors: private consumption, exports, tourism, and public and private investment. Private consumption is expected to grow 3.3% this year.

Meanwhile, the NESDC projects that Thailand's economy will expand by only 2.8% this year. It expects private consumption and investment to grow by 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively, with export value in US dollars increasing by 3.5%.

Inflation is projected to remain between 0.5-1.5%, while the current account surplus is expected to reach 2.5% of GDP.