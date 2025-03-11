Sigve Brekke named Group CEO of True Corp

Former DTAC and Telenor chief to oversee strategy for all telecoms and digital businesses

Norwegian executive Sigve Brekke is a familiar face in Thailand, having helped to build the DTAC mobile business before moving up to head the parent Telenor Group.

True Corporation on Tuesday announced the appointment of veteran telecom executive Sigve Brekke as group chief executive officer, overseeing the overall strategic direction of the telecommunications and technology flagship of the Charoen Pokphand Group.

As part of the leadership restructuring, current CEO Manat Manavutiveth will become President/CEO for enterprise and data business, leading the company’s core digital, online, TrueVisions, enterprise and data business to accelerate digital transformation in response to future global changes, the company said.

Sharad Mehrotra, currently deputy CEO, will become President/CEO for consumer business, leading the mobile business and customer services.

“Today marks another important step in driving True Corporation after the successful merger in the past two years under the management of a strong leadership team that has enabled True to transform the organisation smoothly, laying a solid foundation for continuous growth,” True Corp chairman Suphachai Chearavanont said.

Mr Brekke, 65, has extensive experience in Thailand, having helped lead the DTAC mobile business before becoming president and chief executive of the parent Telenor Group in his native Norway.

Following the completion of the merger between True and DTAC, Mr Brekke was named executive chairman of the telecom and digital business group at the CP Group, effective from March 1 this year.

In that capacity, he will oversee telecom and digital operations across Thailand and Southeast Asia, reporting directly to Mr Suphachai, chief executive of CP Group.

True Corp currently has about 54 million subscribers under the True Move H and DTAC brands in Thailand, for a 54% share of the market. The remainder is held by Advanced Info Service (AIS).