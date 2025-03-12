Public polled on power rates

Thais asked if they want costs to rise

High-voltage electricity cables operated by Pathum Thani Provincial Electricity Authority. The ERC is surveying public opinion on the next power tariff. (Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is asking the public whether they want to continue with the same electricity rate of 4.15 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit), which is the cheapest of three options for the period from May to August.

The current power tariff of 4.15 baht a unit is applicable until the end of April.

The other two options are 4.95 baht a unit or 5.16 baht a unit, which would let ERC allocate more money from electricity bills to the reimbursement of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), PTT Plc and gas shippers, which spent money to help the government subsidise power prices.

"If the government wants to lower the power tariff to less than 4 baht a unit, it should initiate a new policy and hold talks with stakeholders in the energy sector," said Poonapat Leesombatpiboon, secretary-general of the ERC.

The commission has done what it can to reduce the power tariff, given the scope of its jurisdiction, he said.

The public opinion period for comments on the three rates runs from March 11-24 on the ERC's website (www.erc.or.th/th/listen-to-opinions/561).

The power tariff comprises the base tariff, which indicates the costs of power plants and distribution systems, and the fuel tariff (Ft), a fuel adjustment charge at a given time determined by various factors including fuel prices and certain expenses under government policies.

According to the ERC, Pool Gas prices are expected to increase to 313 baht per million British thermal units (BTU), up from 301 baht per million BTU between January and April.

Gas makes up 60% of the total fuels used for power generation in Thailand.

The three options have the same base tariff of 3.78 baht a unit, differing because of the Ft.

Under the 4.15-baht option, the Ft is 0.3672 baht a unit, meaning authorities would reimburse 14.5 billion baht to Egat between May and August this year, with no money paid to PTT and gas shippers.

Egat has run up losses of 71.7 billion baht under the subsidy programme.

PTT and gas shippers are also due money from power bills after they supplied natural gas at below-market prices, which cost them a combined 15.1 billion baht.

For the 4.95-baht a unit option, the Ft rises to 1.1637 baht a unit, allowing officials to settle the debt owed to Egat by August, but not PTT nor the shippers. For the 5.16-baht option, the Ft rises to 1.3739 baht a unit, with Egat, PTT and gas shippers all fully reimbursed by August.