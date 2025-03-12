Organiser expects 1.3m at book fair

Listen to this article

Visitors make their way around last year's National Book Fair.

The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (Pubat) has announced the upcoming 53rd National Book Fair and 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair 2025, aiming to draw more than 1.3 million visitors.

The event is expected to generate sales of 420 million baht, representing 5-10% growth year-on-year.

The fair is scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 7 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Pubat president Suwich Rungwattanapiboon said the exhibition space at this year's event has been increased from 15,000 to 20,000 square metres by adding a fourth hall.

This expansion is designed to accommodate growing interest among both local and international exhibitors and attendees.

"This will be the largest event in our 53-year history, reinforcing our position as the biggest book trade event in Southeast Asia," he said.

The fair has seven distinct zones: fiction and literature; comics and teen books (book wonderland); children's books and educational materials; general books; antiquarian books; international titles; and non-book items and board games.

Exhibitors can look forward to over 2 million titles from 400 publishers and popular bookstores located at around 1,200 booths.

The event also includes the Bangkok Rights Fair 2025, a business-matching initiative focused on the buying and selling of international book rights, returning for its second year with support from the Department of International Trade Promotion and the Thai Media Fund.

This event runs from March 28-29 at the same venue, with more than 115 publishers and rights agents from 14 other countries and territories set to participate.

The event aims to facilitate more than 200 business matching sessions with expected rights transactions worth over US$2 million (roughly 67.5 million baht).