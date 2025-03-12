Songkran music festival set to attract 100,000 Thais

A musician shows off his chops during an event organised by One Asia Ventures.

One Asia Ventures, a global leader in music festivals and live events, is investing 250 million baht to host the Siam Songkran Music Festival 2025 for the fourth consecutive year.

Set across 23 rai, this festival is expected to attract 100,000 attendees over four days, up from 70,000 last year.

The event aims to generate 300 million baht in revenue, contributing to 1 billion baht in tourism spending during Songkran.

The festival is scheduled for April 11-14 at the Arena Area on Rama IX Road, Bangkok.

This year's theme is "The Dawn", described as an adventure into new Songkran experiences.

The festival features a new lifestyle zone, partnering with Thai fashion brands including Haus of Prime, Vinn Patararin and Lalalove, creating a fusion of music, fashion and lifestyle.

"This year, we offer not just electrifying music but also a fusion of avant-garde Thai art and culture, meticulously curated Thai cuisine, and sustainable green initiatives, crafting a unique and monumental Songkran celebration," said Rachata Thanyavuthi, chief executive and founder of One Asia Ventures.

He said the company plans to extend the festival to include wellness and extreme sports in the future, aiming to make it a gathering point for various lifestyles.

"In addition, a special merchandise collection will be launched to promote Thai soft power on the global stage, forging a connection between the timeless celebration of Songkran and the emergent modern lifestyle, perfectly attuned to the tastes of today's youth," said Mr Rachata.

This year's festival will boast a state-of-the-art venue and stage, enhanced by cutting-edge light and sound technology.

"The Dawn" concept is meticulously designed and refined by a world-class design team to deliver a value-for-money Songkran experience, he said.

In response to growing demand, an exclusive Premium VIP zone has been introduced for modern audiences in search of exceptional value and bespoke experiences.

Festivalgoers can expect performances from world-class DJs including Dimitri Vegas & Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw & Flosstradamus, Alesso and Hardwell, alongside over 40 renowned international and regional DJs.