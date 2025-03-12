Cyber effort on transport

Listen to this article

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and the Transport Ministry have collaborated to develop a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) for the transport and logistics sectors to strengthen measures to prevent and respond to potential cyberthreats to the transport system and public safety.

The move aligns with the increasing reliance on digital technology for critical transport infrastructure.

The collaboration includes a joint plan to develop specialised cyber technology personnel for the transport sector through a training and knowledge exchange programme.

The challenge with critical infrastructure is integrating an operational technology (OT) system with traditional IT infrastructure, which can create vulnerabilities in the infrastructure, said AVM Amorn Chomchoey, secretary-general of the NCSA.

OT refers to the hardware and software that monitors and controls devices, processes and infrastructure.

"Transport is the main artery of the country. If the transport system is affected by cyberthreats, this could cause damage to both public safety and the economy," he said.

"We are entering an era where transport infrastructure must be more connected to digital technology."

Withaya Yamoung, deputy permanent transport secretary, said train control systems, e-ticket systems and the communication network of the transport infrastructure all rely on digital technology for system management to increase its operating efficiency.

However, technological advancements come with increasingly complex cyberthreats, which may directly affect the safety of the transport system, he said.

This cooperation is an important step in elevating cyberthreat surveillance and prevention measures, as well as developing the capabilities of personnel to be able to effectively deal with such threats, reduce potential risks and ensure safety of the public and the business sector, said Mr Withaya.

Through a memorandum of understanding, the NCSA and the ministry will develop guidelines for preventing and responding to cyberthreats, including the standards and practices aligning with international standards.

In addition, they plan to develop specialised personnel in cybersecurity for the transport sector to enhance the potential of related personnel to be able to monitor, analyse and respond to cyberthreats.

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks supported this CERT project with its products, consisting of a firewall system to protect against cyberthreats.

There are 10 existing CERTs in Thailand, including the Defence Ministry Computer Security Incident Response Team, the Thailand Civilian Sector CERT, the Finance Ministry Computer Security Incident Response Team and the Thailand Banking Sector CERT.