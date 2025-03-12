Thailand benefiting from trade war, finance minister says

Containers are stacked at a Port Authority of Thailand site in Bangkok. (Photo: Port Authority of Thailand)

Thailand is benefiting from the global trade war as more foreign investments flow in, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Wednesday.

Foreign investment into Thailand will help bring economic growth closer to a target of 3.0% to 3.5%, he said, adding the economy was fiscally stable with ample liquidity, making it attractive to investors.

The government was targeting export growth of 4% this year, he said.

According to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), operating costs for Thai exports are likely to spike by 6-8% on average given US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policy on imports.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported that the sluggish Thai automotive industry may worsen if President Trump pushes ahead with his plan to impose tariffs on car imports.

Meanwhile, the Thai Chamber of Commerce is calling on the government to create a war room to tackle tariff threats by the Trump administration.