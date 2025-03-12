Stimulus lifts Thai industrial sentiment to 20-month high

Listen to this article

The Federation of Thai Industries believes a new credit guarantee for pickup purchases could generate at least 100,000 new auto purchases in Thailand.

Thai industrial sentiment rose to its highest level in nearly two years in February due to lower interest rates, government stimulus measures and tourism, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

A government credit guarantee measure to support pickup truck purchases by small businesses was also positive and would help the struggling auto industry, the group said.

“The credit guarantee should generate at least 100,000 new auto purchases, bringing back production and employment” said federation chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul.

The industrial sentiment index compiled by the FTI rose in February for a second consecutive month, reaching 93.4, from 91.6 in January, to post its highest reading since June 2023.

FTI members are also preparing to meet Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday to discuss ways to approach the trade and tariff policies of US President Donald Trump.

“We’re on the radar,” said Mr Kriengkrai, noting that Thailand’s $35.4 billion-trade surplus with the United States last year was the 11th largest bilateral trade surplus with Washington.

The United States was Thailand’s largest export market in 2024, according to the Ministry of Commerce, accounting for 18.3% of total shipments, or $54.96 billion.