Steps rolled out to control fruit supply

Durian is displayed at a Bangkok supermarket.

The Commerce Ministry has announced seven key measures and 25 action plans aimed at managing the supply of fruit, targeting a total of 950,000 tonnes for 2025.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said these strategies are designed to prepare for an anticipated surplus in fruit production, lift domestic consumption, and expand export opportunities.

This year, a 15% year-on-year increase in fruit supply is projected, particularly for durian, longan and mangoes.

These preparations will help ensure farmers can obtain fair prices for their products, he said.

The proposed measures will address all aspects of the supply chain, from production and domestic marketing to export and trade facilitation, with the ultimate goal of achieving price stability through the distribution of 950,000 tonnes of fruit.

The first measure focuses on instilling confidence in fruit production, which includes expediting GAP certification and establishing a "Set Zero" centre to maintain fruit quality.

The second measure aims to encourage domestic fruit consumption through the integration of forward markets, product distribution beyond production areas, support for management costs, and the promotion of geographical indication. Initiatives such as free fruit shipping and the hosting of a "Durian Buffet" to entice tourists are also on the agenda.

Thirdly, the ministry will enhance international market promotion by organising border trade fairs, facilitating business matching, supporting sales overseas, and participating in trade exhibitions.

The fourth measure is the promotion of products by leveraging free trade agreement advantages and negotiating trade facilitation measures with partner nations.

Under the fifth measure, the ministry will encourage the processing of fruits and advocate for the cultivation of horticultural crops in place of annual crops.

Under the sixth measure, efforts will be made to eliminate trade obstacles by easing labour mobility, creating provincial-country sales teams, and assembling special task forces to negotiate with China.

Finally, legal measures will be implemented to mandate the display of purchase prices at collection points daily at 8am, alongside stricter actions to prevent trade exploitation.

This year, total fruit production is anticipated to reach 6.74 million tonnes, an increase of 858,000 tonnes, up 14.6%.

Durian production is expected to surge by 37% to 1.76 million tonnes, while mango output is projected to tally 1.3 million tonnes, a gain of 10.2%.