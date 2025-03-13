True's decision to appoint Brekke group CEO lauded

Mr Brekke will oversee True Corp's overall strategic direction as part of the company's restructuring.

True Corporation's decision to appoint veteran telecom executive Sigve Brekke as group chief executive represents a good move, aligning with its goal of becoming a world-class tech company, according to an industry source who requested anonymity.

The corporation on Tuesday announced a leadership restructuring, including the appointment of Mr Brekke as group chief executive to elevate its growth and position True as a global tech company. The restructuring took effect immediately.

The source said Mr Brekke is a suitable choice for the post as he has a long history of leadership in the global telecom sector as well as experience in negotiating to secure the best interests of the organisation.

The Thai telecom market resembles an oligopoly, driven by two major players, said the source, and Mr Brekke would be able to negotiate for True's maximum profit.

True's main rival, Advanced Info Service, is transforming into what it calls a cognitive telecom company.

Moreover, Mr Brekke could help True distance itself from Chareon Pokphand (CP) Group, its parent company, when it comes to negotiations or taking action, said the source.

Mr Brekke said Thailand's potential in the era of digitalisation and inclusive AI is indisputable, and True, as the country's largest operator, will continue to be the industry champion, delivering cutting edge services to its customers, propelling Thailand's transition into a sustainable digital economy.

As part of the restructuring, Mr Brekke will oversee the company's overall strategic direction.

Manat Manavutiveth, the previous chief executive, assumes the role of president/chief executive of enterprise and data business, leading the company's core digital, online, TrueVisions, enterprise and data business.

Sharad Mehrotra, the previous deputy chief executive, is now president/chief executive of consumer business, leading the mobile business and customer services.

Suphachai Chearavanont, board chairman of True, said the restructuring would build on strengths, elevating the company's potential as Mr Brekke has vision and experience, driving True's strategy towards becoming a world-class tech company.

Mr Suphachai said Mr Manat will leverage his outstanding capabilities to drive the company's new S-curve sectors and unlock new growth opportunities in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Mr Sharad has held key leadership roles in top global telecom firms such as Ericsson and Telenor Group across multiple countries. Mr Sharad's expertise in mobile business strategy, customer service enhancement, and digital-driven marketing innovation will further strengthen True's ability to deliver best-in-class mobile experiences tailored to evolving customer needs.

Mr Brekke has extensive experience in Thailand, leading Total Access Communication (dtac) before becoming president and chief executive of Telenor Group. He left Telenor at the end of 2024.

True Corp and dtac merged in March 2023 to become True Corporation. In January of this year CP Group named Mr Brekke as executive chairman of the telecom and digital business group, effective as of March 1 this year.