Thai hotelier Minor plans US expansion to tap White Lotus craze

Listen to this article

The Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, operated by Minor International, was one of the filming locations for The White Lotus. Chairman Bill Heinecke says he wants to bring Anantara, the company's flagship brand, to the United States.

Minor International Plc, whose hotels in Thailand feature in the hit TV series The White Lotus, plans to expand in the United States to cash in on newfound global fame that has sent its room bookings skyrocketing since the show began airing last month.

Already one of Asia’s largest hospitality groups, Minor will aim to open one Anantara hotel — its flagship luxury brand — in the US by early next year, said Bill Heinecke, the SET-listed company’s founder and chairman.

The strong following of The White Lotus has changed the company’s view towards the competitive American market, where it has only one hotel through NH Hotel Group, which it acquired in 2018, he said.

Four Minor-owned hotels were used as the primary filming locations to portray the fictional “White Lotus” resort in Thailand, including three Anantara properties in Phuket and Koh Samui, and the Four Seasons hotel on the same island.

Since the premiere of the show on the Max streaming service in mid-February, direct online bookings for the three Anantara resorts were up by 41% compared to the same period last year, while web traffic more than doubled during the same period, Mr Heinecke said.

“This show has really catapulted the international appeal of Minor and of our hotels, specifically Anantara,” said Mr Heinecke.

“We haven’t got an Anantara in the US yet, but I hope that we’ll rectify that by this time next year. I hope that we’ll have at least one.”

The US plan is a new addition to the company’s expansion targets, which were announced the day The White Lotus hit Thai television screens. Minor is aiming to expand to 850 hotels in 2027 and 1,000 by 2030, up from 562 hotels that it operates or owns in 57 countries across the globe. It had earlier touted plans to make its first foray into major markets Japan and Singapore.

The “White Lotus effect” will amplify the boost Minor is already seeing from the global tourism recovery, particularly in its home market Thailand and Europe where it holds the majority of its operations.

Mr Heinecke said the company had performed strongly so far in the first quarter, and he anticipates record results again this year, after Minor posted its strongest ever earnings in 2024 with a 43% jump in net profit.

The White Lotus “will provide many opportunities for us around the world”, said the 75-year-old American-born Thai citizen. “What makes me even prouder is the fact that we’ve been able to take Anantara, which is a Thai brand, internationally.”

Tourism remains a bright spot and a key driver of Thailand’s lacklustre economy, which is the second-largest in the region. The government is targeting foreign tourist arrivals to top 40 million this year, which would break a record set in 2019. In the year March 9, Thailand has welcomed 7.66 million foreign tourists, up 4.4% from the same period a year ago.

Minor’s shares have gained about 7% this year, bucking a selloff in the broader Stock Exchange of Thailand which is one of Asia’s worst performers with a decline of 17%.