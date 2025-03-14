Foreign pilots face axe on Thai flights

A plane descends to a runway at Phuket airport. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Foreign pilots will not be allowed to fly domestic flights next year if the aircraft shortage subsides, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says, while the Thai Pilots Association has launched legal action to stop the practice.

The minister said the approval for foreign pilots is still on a temporary basis, with a duration of six months that can be extended for another six months. As the approval was announced in December 2024, the measure can be extended until the end of 2025.

Based on discussions with stakeholders in the Thai aviation sector, he said the airline that requested this approval confirmed to the Labour Ministry that its aircraft shortage should be resolved next year, if manufacturers deliver new jets as planned.

Mr Phiphat said this measure cannot be extended without another approval from the cabinet, which would lead to another evaluation of local aircraft supply.

He said Thai Vietjet uses two aircraft under the wet lease agreement, with foreign pilots used for domestic flights. He said he was unsure about the number of foreign pilots used in this package.

The Thai Pilots Association filed a lawsuit on Friday with the Administrative Court, seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit foreign pilots from flying domestic flights.

The cabinet agreed with the proposal for the wet lease arrangement submitted by the ministry on Dec 3.

Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, president of the Thai Pilots Association, said the court action was crucial as there is no guarantee that the cabinet will not renew this approval, particularly if an aircraft shortage is used as a justification again.

The association does not object to wet lease agreements for some airlines, such as Bangkok Airways, which adopted this method to address an insufficient fleet, he said. However, Bangkok Airways only uses those jets and crews for international flights.

Mr Teerawat said the legal action was necessary as the cabinet approval breaches existing laws regarding foreign jobs and air navigation, while potentially impacting 5,000 local pilots, of which 1,700 are unemployed.

The director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has yet to sign an approval, which is legally required to allow foreign pilots to operate domestic flights.

He said one jet typically requires 10 pilots to operate. As the number of permitted jets under wet lease agreements was not restricted by this approval, there might be more foreign pilots flying domestic routes in the future.

“It is more convenient for some airlines to import pilots from parent companies instead of hiring local pilots,” said Mr Teerawat.