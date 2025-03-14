Thai interest rate of 2% ‘robust’ for circumstances, central bank chief says

Listen to this article

The Bank of Thailand sees economic growth this year slightly above 2.5%. (Photo: @bankofthailand X account)

Thailand needs to lift its long-term growth and the policy interest rate of 2% is robust for current circumstances, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in a speech delivered earlier this week and released on Friday.

“We consider growth, inflation and financial stability when deciding rates,” he said in the speech to the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, a transcript of which was published on Friday.

The Bank of Thailand made a surprise cut to rates last month from 2.25% to 2%.

“We believe 2% is a good, robust rate suitable for a wide range of outcomes, and we don’t plan to move rates frequently,” he said, adding that the BoT sees economic growth this year slightly above 2.5%.

“We share the sentiment that a 2.5% growth rate isn’t satisfactory,” Mr Sethaput said.

“We need long-term solutions, not just short-term economic boosts.”

The government has a growth target of 3% this year, and has said it is aiming to do better than that through stimulus measures worth 148 billion baht and other steps to boost activity.

Exports, a key driver of the economy, are expected to grow at a slower rate than last year’s 5.8%, Mr Sethaput said.

Growth in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy would also be supported by consumption, which was seen growing at slightly above 2.5%, and an increase in foreign tourist arrivals to 39.5 million, not far from pre-pandemic highs, he added.

Inflation was expected to be 1.1% this year, the governor said, adding that inflation being at the lower end of the central bank’s target range of 1% to 3% was not a concern.

The next rate review is on April 30.