Thai ESGX reaction mixed

Analysts offered a measured response to the planned Thai ESG Extra (ESGX) fund, with some saying the Finance Ministry is too optimistic about long-term equity fund (LTF) transfers to the new category as well as new money being ploughed into the tax-deductible fund.

CGS International Securities said the ministry is "a bit too optimistic" in anticipating that 75% of the estimated 180 billion baht worth of LTF investment will be transferred to the new Thai ESGX, in addition to roughly 30 billion baht in new investments steered towards the new fund.

Altogether, the ministry estimated investments worth 165 billion baht would be allocated to Thai ESGX funds to receive tax benefits, according to CGS.

The brokerage expects half of LTF investment to be transferred to Thai ESGX funds, with about 10 billion baht of new investment going to the new category, said head of research Kasem Prunratanamala.

"We believe the fund and tax benefit is an attempt to offset the disappointment from delays in the disbursement of the 27-billion-baht phase 3 of the digital wallet scheme for 2.7 million people aged 16-20. The government plans to disburse this phase in the second and third quarter this year, while the timing of disbursement for phase 4 for people aged 21 to 60 is uncertain," said Mr Kasem.

"Furthermore, the remaining LTF investment we estimate at 90 billion baht that is not transferred to Thai ESGX can be redeemed at any time, which could put pressure on the market in our view."

The new Thai ESGX funds have to invest at least 65% in stocks, with strong ESG (environmental, social and governance) practices. More than 80% of its investment has to be in eligible assets similar to Thai ESG, with the remainder in green/sustainable investment tokens.

CGS also views political tension between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties as dampening sentiment on the bourse.

"Although we believe the tax incentives the government just announced could improve market sentiment, we kept our year-end SET index target at 1,380 points," said Mr Kasem.

Maybank Securities (Thailand) said the new Thai ESGX funds, set to launch in May and June, should attract significant investment inflows based on the additional tax deduction benefit of 300,000 baht for investors.

"This could drive strong buying momentum in the Thai bourse, potentially surpassing the impact of the Super Saving Extra Fund [SSFX] in 2020, which raised 8.9 billion baht during its three-month offering period," said the brokerage.

While SSFX required investors to hold units for 10 years, Thai ESGX only requires a five-year holding period, which could result in greater capital inflows into the market, noted Maybank.