Makro PRO top grocery platform

According to Euromonitor International's latest report, Makro PRO captured a dominant 39.5% share of total grocery e-commerce sales in Thailand in 2024.

A surge in online orders from small businesses has propelled Makro PRO to the forefront of Thailand's grocery e-commerce market, securing its position as the country's No.1 platform in the sector.

The accolade comes from Euromonitor International, a global market research firm, which highlighted Makro PRO's dominance in Thailand's competitive digital grocery sector.

Lotus's SMART app was second with a 19.5% market share, in a sector valued at 64 billion baht.

The success of Makro PRO underscores the strategic vision of CP Axtra Plc, the operator behind both Makro and Lotus's wholesale and retail businesses.

By embracing digital transformation, CP Axtra positioned itself as a trailblazer in Thailand's retail tech industry, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers and businesses alike, according to the company.

Launched in 2023, Makro PRO has rapidly reshaped the online wholesale industry, offering a seamless and efficient business-to-business e-commerce experience.

Small business owners and retailers benefit from easy access to high-quality products via the digital platform, which processes more than 20,000 transactions daily.

Adding to its appeal is the Makro PRO Point loyalty programme, designed to enhance customer benefits and engagement.

Technology has played a pivotal role in Makro PRO's success.

The platform utilises artificial intelligence and big data to optimise logistics, predict customer demand, and ensure efficient product distribution.

The rise of Makro PRO and Lotus's SMART app reflects broader trends in Thailand's e-commerce landscape.

According to the Thai E-Commerce Association, the grocery e-commerce market is experiencing exponential growth, fuelled by changing consumer behaviour and the lasting impact of the pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of digital shopping platforms.

CP Axtra remains committed to advancing its e-commerce capabilities and refining its omni-channel strategies, according to the company.

By harnessing advanced technologies to enhance customer experiences and support a robust business ecosystem, the company is poised to maintain its leadership in Thailand's retail tech sector.