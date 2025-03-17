Seacon sinks B5bn into revamping malls

The company's budget is focused on renovation of Seacon Square Srinakarin, aiming to differentiate it from other malls and better cater to customer needs.

Seacon Development Plc, the operator of Seacon Square malls, has unveiled its five-year development plan, investing 5 billion baht in various projects.

The company operates Seacon Square Srinakarin and Seacon Bangkae.

Tatiya Sosothikul, managing director of Seacon Development, said the projects are focused on Seacon Square Srinakarin, aiming to differentiate it from other malls and cater to customer needs.

Surachai Charoenphong, vice-president of the business development and marketing communication groups, said the plans include renovation of a 27,000-square-metre space at Seacon Square Srinakarin.

The renovated area, called "MunMun Srinakarin", is dedicated to hosting art exhibitions and related events, positioning the mall as an art destination.

He said another area spanning 40,000 sq m will also undergo refurbishment, including a renovated food court, new restaurants, a sports zone, and a walkway linked to Suan Luang Rama IX MRT station on the Yellow Line.

Of the total investment, 2.5 billion baht is to develop "MySpace", said Prapa Jitvivatporn, assistant vice-president of the business development group at Seacon Development.

This renovation is designed to serve people in eastern Bangkok, where many luxury housing projects and international schools are located, she said.

Ms Prapa said the project will be divided into four zones: the first floor for events, the second floor for retail and fashion, the third floor cafés and a common area, and the fourth floor for premium restaurants.

"The project is scheduled to open by 2026," she said.

Seacon Square Srinakarin hosts 500 stores. With the launch of MySpace, the operator aims to have 650 stores by 2026, said Chakrapol Chandavimol, the company's marketing director.

At Seacon Bangkae, the company plans to renovate an area covering 2,000 sq m, adding new restaurants, fashion brands and educational facilities, said Mr Chakrapol.

These development plans, coupled with unique marketing events, are expected to increase visitor numbers by 20% and attract younger customers, he said.

In 2024, the company's revenue tallied 3.3 billion baht, up 12% year-on-year.

The target this year is revenue growth of 8-10%, said Mr Chakrapol.