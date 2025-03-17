Board of Investment approves B200bn of projects to expand Bangkok metro system, data-centre network

Board of Investment secretary-geneal Narit Therdsteerasukdi chairs a meeting to approve projects on Monday. (Photo: Board of Investment)

Thailand approved investment applications worth a combined 200 billion baht, led by a Bangkok transit line and three data centers, giving a potential boost to the nation’s lackluster economic growth.

The biggest project is Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc’s 109 billion baht investment in the Orange Line to help connect Bangkok’s western and eastern suburbs from Bang Khunnon to Min Buri, according to a Board of Investment statement after its board meeting on Monday.

Also approved for tax and other incentives were three data-centre and cloud-services projects, the largest being China’s Beijing Haoyang Cloud Data Technology Co’s 72.7 billion baht plan for a facility with an information technology load of 300 megawatts in Rayong province, the BoI said. In January, social media platform TikTok won approval to invest $3.8 billion (127 billion baht) in data-hosting services.

“Ensuring that the digital infrastructure, including data centres, keeps in line with the demand of foreign investors and local entrepreneurs is essential to Thailand’s competitiveness,” said BoI secretary-geneal Narit Therdsteerasukdi.

The government is seeking to ramp up economic growth this year to as high as 3.5%, from 2.5% in 2024, by boosting exports, tourism and investment. Investment applications jumped 35% year-on-year to $33 billion in 2024, the most in about a decade, led by foreign firms’ projects in the digital sector.

The board also revised rules to encourage projects in the healthcare sector by offering companies entering joint ventures with government agencies longer income-tax holidays if they build hospitals with at least 91 beds for overnight patients, according to the statement.