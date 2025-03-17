Visa-free stay in Thailand to be cut to 30 days

Foreign arrivals wait to go through the immigration process at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The period of visa-free stays in Thailand is set to be reduced from 60 days to 30 days as related authorities have agreed in principle to the move in an effort to curb the risk of illegal businesses exploiting the visa exemption scheme, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the Foreign Ministry acknowledged the issue as it had been widely discussed among all related stakeholders in the past few weeks.

He said they all agreed in principle to reduce the period of stay from 60 days to 30 days for citizens from countries granted a visa exemption under the programme. However, additional details would be discussed before formally announcing the adjustment to the regulation.

Since July 2024, the government has allowed passport holders from 93 countries to enter Thailand for tourism purposes for a period not exceeding 60 days. This had earlier been granted to citizens of 57 countries.

However, tourism operators expressed concern over the extended period as long-haul tourists typically stayed for only 14-21 days on average, while short-haul travellers spent less than two weeks per trip or around seven days on average.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents earlier raised this concern with the ministry as there is a growing number of foreigners illegally working or conducting businesses in the country, while the Thai Hotels Association believed this was partly to blame for the increase in the number of condos being illegally rented out to guests on a daily basis.

Given the recent call by a former member of parliament in Phuket urging the government to crack down on foreign businesses using nominees and reduce the visa-free period to 30 days, Natthriya Thaweevong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the ministry has instructed the Tourism Department to enforce the Tourism Business and Tourist Guide Act more seriously.

She said the special joint operational centre operated by six authorities, including the Tourism Department and Tourist Police, has consistently investigated illicit activities taking place in Phuket and five other popular tourism-related areas, namely Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Bangkok.

She said the department revoked the licences of 40 companies in 2024 as they were found guilty of secretly changing the authorised directors and the proportion of directors and shareholders, resulting in their disqualification from operating a tourism business.

In Phuket, 15 tour companies’ licences have been revoked. She said there was also the case of a Thai committee of a tour company also being registered under five different company names.