Super eyes pacts to up capacity

A 30MW offshore wind farm developed by Super Energy Corporation in Soc Trang, Vietnam.

Thai renewable energy developer Super Energy Corporation Plc is keen on partnering with companies to increase electricity generation capacity to serve growing demand for clean energy in Southeast Asia.

New partnerships would help the company further develop its solar and wind farms as well as waste-to-energy projects in Thailand and Vietnam, said Jormsup Lochaya, chairman and chief executive of Super Energy.

In Thailand, Super Energy is in talks with companies to jointly run a solar power business with a battery energy storage system after it was awarded licences by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to develop solar power generation facilities, with a combined capacity of 360 megawatts, said Mr Jormsup.

Super Energy is seeking partners for the joint development of a 40-MW wind farm project, also awarded by the ERC.

In July last year, Super Energy joined hands with NMB Minebea Thai, a manufacturer of small bearings, mechanical parts and electronic devices, to set up a joint venture named Minebea Super Solar Power Co to jointly run a private power purchase agreement (PPA) business.

Under the private PPA, which is not based on the state grid, a company installs solar panels for its customer and runs a maintenance programme in return for electricity prices paid by the customer for a certain period of time.

"The private PPA business in the Thai and Vietnamese markets has a high growth potential, driven by demand from companies in the digital technology sector which relocate or expand their businesses into Southeast Asia," said Mr Jormsup.

Super Energy also runs four wind farm projects in Vietnam -- the 30-MW Soc Trang, 141-MW Bac Lieu, 200-MW Phu Yen and 50-MW Dak Song.

The company is waiting for Vietnamese authorities to approve a licence to operate the Soc Trang offshore wind farm.

Super Energy is allocating 25 billion baht to support solar and wind power projects and waste-to-energy projects between 2025 and 2029.

The company plans to sell some of its assets to raise more funds to support key renewable power development projects.

Last year, Super Energy decided to sell its subsidiary Super Earth Energy 1, a waste-to-energy developer, to SUS Thailand Holding Ltd, a company under China's SUS Environment, a waste-to-energy developer, for 1.1 billion baht.