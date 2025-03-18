Thailand Post bullish on Postman Cloud offerings

Thailand Post has capitalised on the potential of its nationwide postal employee network to offer services dubbed Postman Cloud, aiming to generate a new revenue stream.

According to Thailand Post chief executive Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, the state agency leverages data to support the economic and social sectors, meeting their demands and fostering competitiveness in the information communication and logistics sectors.

The Postman Cloud service is part of its core strategy to turn last-mile delivery service into a first-mile service, said Mr Dhanant.

The service capitalises on the data from each individual postal employee to present product and services that meet the needs of customers, he said.

The service also shares and analyses the collected data with business partners to support their missions, such as surveys of buildings for real estate businesses, or the delivery of products to elderly groups, said Mr Dhanant.

Thailand Post has more than 40,000 staff, of which 25,000 are postmen.

Postman Cloud offers three main solutions to government and private agencies.

The first is a survey service, including pinning locations of properties or buildings nationwide, surveying a property's physical conditions, document collection or electronic identity verification.

The second is a point-to-point delivery service, including same day delivery service, next day delivery service and a delivery service for high value items.

The third is a matching service that capitalises on the expertise of postmen who know people in each location to offer its partners' products to the partners' customer targets.

Most recently, Thailand Post supported Bangkok Telling Co in surveying and removing more than 10,000 True mini-kiosks nationwide after True Move H Universal Communication Plc terminated the kiosk service on Dec 1, 2024.

Mr Dhanant said Thailand Post began selling drinking water and rice under its Prai brand in October 2023, followed by Prai Coffee in 2024.

The company wants to add energy drinks to the brand in the near future, he said.