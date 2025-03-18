Timing of spectrum auction under review

Listen to this article

NBTC headquarters on Phahon Yothin Road.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is considering auctioning the 3500-megahertz spectrum range earlier than the initial timeline of 2027.

The band is the most popular globally for developing the 5G private network.

Setting an earlier auction timeline for the 3500MHz spectrum along with other bands wanted by prospective bidders will make it easier for telecom operators to draw up business plans, according to a source on the NBTC board who requested anonymity.

Many digital TV operators use the 3500MHz band to air programmes via C-band satellite dishes, while 60% of Thais view digital TV via a satellite platform.

All digital TV broadcasting licences expire in 2029.

The source said the auction conditions for the 3500MHz band must be practical to migrate viewers using C-band dishes to Ku-band satellite transponders by adjusting their related dish equipment.

The migration will unavoidably add costs to digital TV viewers, which tally 6-10 million households, based on equipment adjustment, said the source.

The NBTC is studying migration options, including offering subsidies to viewers.

The source said the regulator has two options to handle the 3500MHz, including adding either the 3300-3400MHz band or a part of the 3500MHz into its existing plan to auction six mobile spectrum bands in May.

The existing auction plan covers 850MHz, 1500MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 26GHz.

The availability of the 3300-3400MHz band in the existing auction plan is aimed at offering all the desired bands to the prospective bidders, the source said.

The addition could prevent too intense competition in the auction as the bidders might not have to keep raising the price to prevent others from obtaining their desired spectrum bands, the source added.

The second option is the NBTC auctions the six mobile bands first, followed by the auction of the entire 3500MHz range by the end of this year, or earlier than the initial schedule.

Somphop Purivigraipong, the NBTC commissioner who is responsible for the telecom sector, previously told the Bangkok Post that the 3300-3700 MHz is expected to be auctioned in 2027.

The 3700-4200 MHz band is due to be auctioned in 2029.

Earlier the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB) urged the NBTC to reconsider its plan to auction the 3500MHz band.

The association wants the NBTC to extend the licence terms after its expiry in 2029.

ADTEB also asked the NBTC to no longer award new licences via auction after licences end in 2029.

Last Friday ADTEB talked to the NBTC board about various ways to support digital TV operators after their licences expire.