Durian prices set to drop amid supply uptick

Thai harvest to be staggered to prevent oversupply and ensure consumers get quality fruit

Consumers enjoy a durian buffet in Pathum Thani province in May 2022. (File photo)

Thai durian traders and exporters expect a higher supply of the fruit and a drop in prices this year.

Sanchai Puranachaikiri, president of the Thai Fresh Fruit Traders and Exporters Association, estimates a 20% increase in durian supplyin the eastern provinces this year, with the harvest season set to commence in April.

Paiboon Wongchotesathit, former president of the association, forecasts that the total durian supply in the region will hit 800,000 tonnes, with prices expected to drop compared to last year.

“Consumers will benefit from cheaper durians that are of better quality,” Mr Paiboon said.

He said this year’s harvest will be staggered over 4-5 batches, preventing any oversupply at any given time.

If prices drop during a certain period, farmers will carefully choose to harvest and sell their durians once the prices increase.

This strategy would help avoid the hectic sales rush that occurred last year, which led to consumers receiving fruits that were not yet ripe.

As a result, consumers can look forward to enjoying perfectly ripe durians this season, Mr Paiboon said.

Meanwhile, traders and exporters are calling on the government to address the ongoing issue with Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) dye and to seek out new export markets.

Mr Sanchai said the major concern now is the application of BY2 dye on durians to enhance their appearance.

He emphasised the importance of resolving this matter as the Chinese government has imposed strict food safety regulations, prohibiting harmful residues in food and fruits. This resulted in some Thai durian shipments being rejected.

“If we cannot solve this problem, Thailand will not be able to export durian,” he said.

Moreover, Mr Sanchai suggested Thailand explore new markets for durian exports, such as the Middle East and India, which have substantial populations with a growing demand for durian.

Mr Paiboon added that there may be a misconception among Chinese consumers that high-quality durians must be yellow, thus driving the use of yellow-coloured dye.

He said Thai authorities could enlist the help of influencers to clarify that premium durians should naturally have a green colour.

He also highlighted the failure of the online selling strategy in China, particularly due to customer dissatisfaction when durians do not align with their expectations when it comes to texture, specifically desiring a crispy exterior and soft interior.

Mr Paiboon suggested that selling portions of durian online might have better results.