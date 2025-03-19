SJWD aims for revenue growth of 12% this year

Listen to this article

Mr Bunn believes SJWD's businesses will perform well this year despite economic uncertainties, especially the US-China trade war.

SCGJWD Logistics (SJWD), a unit of Siam Cement Group, expects revenue to increase by 12% this year, driven by its high-potential businesses and export growth.

Last year the company earned 24.7 billion baht with a profit of 1.1 billion baht.

"Our high-potential businesses include cold storage services, car and auto parts transport, and international logistics," said Bunn Kasemsup, co-chief executive of SJWD.

The company is planning to ramp up its cold storage business by expanding warehouse space in three provinces -- Chiang Mai, Saraburi and Pathum Thani -- adding 37,000 square metres of facilities.

"We are in talks with our business partner on a joint project to develop the cold storage business," said Mr Bunn.

For car and auto parts transport, he said this business has potential to grow, though the Thai auto industry remains sluggish, following a significant drop of domestic car sales due to people's difficulties in accessing auto loans.

Banks continue to tighten lending criteria for fear of non-performing loans amid high levels of household debt.

But the prospect of car transport services to foreign countries is good in the eyes of Mr Bunn.

"BYD is our major customer which wants to transport its cars to many foreign countries," he said, referring to the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer which set up an EV assembly plant in Thailand.

"We plan to expand our services to transport cars and auto parts to and from Thailand to serve the EV industry this year."

In 2024, SJWD provided a service to carry 500,000 cars for its customers.

Thailand's export sector is expected to grow by 1.5-2.5% this year, according to the latest projection by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking.

SJWD is monitoring a new round of the trade war between the US and China, which will cause many companies to relocate their production facilities from China to Southeast Asia.

The trade war has yet to affect SJWD's businesses.

"We are bracing for the impact by improving business efficiency and cutting costs. Last year we managed to reduce costs by 200 million baht," said Mr Bunn.

SJWD intends to invest 900 million baht in 2025, excluding merger and acquisition plans.