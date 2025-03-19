Shop registration for digital wallet begins

The Commerce Ministry has commenced the shop registration process for the third phase of the digital wallet initiative, aiming for participation from more than 1 million shops.

Goranij Nonejuie, deputy director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), said the third phase of the scheme will distribute 10,000 baht in digital money to individuals aged 16-20, expected to run from late June to early July.

This group is the first to receive money via the digital wallet system.

The DIT opened pre-registration for shops in collaboration with the Thai Retailers Association (TRA), product manufacturers, suppliers, the Thai Bankers' Association and the Thai E-Payment Trade Association.

The TRA and manufacturers submitted shop information to the ministry on March 15, he said.

Pre-registration via banks and non-bank platforms is open until March 30.

Pre-registration is available to various retailers and wholesalers, such as those with multiple branches, convenience stores, restaurants and any business using QR codes for payments.

The scheme integrates producers and manufacturers into the system, creating a comprehensive network across the supply chain, said Mr Goranij.

The next step involves linking registered shops with banks and non-banks, including True Wallet, Line Pay and Max Me, to create QR code tags for payment processing.

He said all collected data will be sent to the Digital Government Development Agency, with the final participant list expected to be announced by the end of the month.

For shops that have not pre-registered, a post-registration period is available from April to May, said Mr Goranij. These shops can register through the Tang Rat app, which acts as a central platform for public services.

Any shop, including street vendors, can participate in the scheme, even if they are not in the tax system.

He said local administrative officials will verify shops to confirm the inclusion of small retailers across the country.

Businesses in service industries and those selling diamonds, gold, jewellery, lottery tickets, alcohol, tobacco, narcotics (including cannabis and kratom) and gas stations are excluded, but convenience stores located within gas stations can join the programme, according to the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee meeting on March 10.