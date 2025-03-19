Grab eyes higher revenue from specific groups

Ms Chantsuda says Grab wants to focus on sustainability, market expansion, affordability, retention, and tech and innovation this year.

Grab Thailand wants to expand its revenue growth among Gen Alpha and Baby Boomers, according to the super-app.

"We aim to maintain market leadership in Thailand and continue our business growth," said Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, the newly appointed country head at Grab Thailand.

Grab Thailand commands a 46% share of a market valued at US$4.2 billion in terms of gross merchandise value, followed by Lineman with 40%, ShopeeFood at 7%, Foodpanda with 5%, and Robinhood at 2%, according to Singapore research firm Momentum Works. Thailand is Grab's second-largest market.

Ms Chantsuda said Grab's vision this year is "Lead with Purpose", focusing on sustainability, market expansion, affordability, retention, and tech and innovation.

Grab's electric vehicle programme has already facilitated the adoption of more than 10,000 EVs by drivers and riders, with plans for further expansion, said Ms Chantsuda.

Earlier this year, Grab and BYD announced a regional partnership to expand access to up to 50,000 BYD EVs for Grab's drivers across Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

Grab Thailand also offers a "Drive-to-Own" 60-month loan programme, including no down payments and daily instalments for the EV scheme.

The company has also explored opportunities to tackle the food waste issue by piloting a food waste reduction initiative.

Ms Chantsuda said the company wants to penetrate deeper into Gen Alpha and Baby Boomers, in addition to its strong base in Gen Y.

"We have new presenters to tap these groups and introduce new features, including the family features which allow core users to book rides for their family members -- whether parents or children -- unfamiliar with the Grab app," she said.

Grab will further penetrate the international tourist market through sponsorships of mega events and festivals.

Ms Chantsuda said Grab will continue to expand its affordable ride-hailing options, with both GrabCar Saver and GrabBike Saver services extending from key cities to secondary cities, in a bid for nationwide coverage.

"We saw five times growth in GrabCar Saver in key cities, and four times in GrabBike Saver," she said.

In food delivery, Grab will continue to highlight its campaigns anchored by Hot Deals, offering time-specific discounts that match food options with the time of day.

For merchant partners, Grab will continue to support its business growth by tapping medium-sized sellers with a maximum loan ceiling of 10 million baht.

"Financial services is a profitable business for us, but we intend to strengthen our ecosystem and utilise the data analytic capabilities of our riders and merchants," said Ms Chantsuda. "Mobility and delivery services continues to be our major revenue source, and business-to-business advertising is also growing with an 80% increase in the customer base, with banking, cosmetics and electronics among our top advertisers."

She said the on-demand service business still has room for growth in term of penetration, and suffers less of an impact from the economy.

The company's average ticket size per order remains at 200 baht, and in business areas the group order increases to 600 baht.

This year the company plans to offer advanced booking for airport pickups, which is currently a pilot scheme in Phuket allowing users to pre-book airport rides linked to their flight schedules.

Another service in the 2025 pipeline is GrabExecutive, a new luxury limousine service catering to executives and premium users.

According to a recent study by Thailand Development Research Institute, Grab Thailand business activities in 2023 generated an economic impact of 179 billion baht, equivalent to 1% of Thai GDP.