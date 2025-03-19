Thai Airways offers 30% Songkran discounts on selected flights

1,500 seats on selected routes available for booking at low prices

Passengers throng Suvarnabhumi airport terminal during the Songkran festival on April 11 last year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunaytheb).

Thai Airways International is offering 30% discounts on fares for selected domestic routes to accommodate travel demand during next month’s Songkran holiday, with more than 1,500 seats available.

The national flag carrier said it was responding to a Ministry of Transport request for carriers to cut fares during the peak travel period from April 11-17.

The discounts are being offered on the following routes: Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Khon Kaen, Bangkok-Udon Thani and Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani.

As well, THAI said it would be using larger aircraft on some high-demand routes including Bangkok-Phuket and Bangkok-Chiang Mai, switching from Airbus A320 to Boeing 777-200ER, Boeing 787-9 or Airbus A330-300 that could accommodate more passengers.

Travellers can book the discounted seats until March 21 on its website, at THAI sales offices and through its Contact Center at 0-2356-1111. The number of seats available and ticket conditions have been set by THAI.