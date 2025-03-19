Bank of Thailand shifts focus to growth, more rate cuts expected

Listen to this article

'Chompoo Panthip' (Tabebuia rosea) trees are in full bloom along Phahon Yothin Road, Bangkok, on March 11, 2025. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Bank of Thailand's (BoT) rate-setting panel has shifted its focus toward the country’s weakening growth outlook, with Nomura Holdings Inc predicting more aggressive rate cuts to support the economy.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) "judged that the balance of risks for monetary policy had shifted towards the economic outlook," according to the edited minutes of its February meetings, when it surprised markets with a quarter-point cut to take the key rate to 2%.

Economic growth will likely grow "significantly below expectations" due to challenges in the local manufacturing sector, tighter financing conditions among households and businesses, as well as the escalating global trade war, the panel said.

Six MPC members voted in favour of the rate cut, with some saying it "would help cushion the economy in the event of lower-than-expected growth in the period ahead," according to the minutes released Wednesday. The one member that voted to stand pat placed "greater emphasis on preserving monetary policy space to manage heightened uncertainties going forward."

It underlines the pessimism taking hold in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which was already battling sub-par domestic growth even before the US tariff threats that could dampen its exports sector. The central bank expects a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of slightly above 2.5% this year, below its December estimate of 2.9%.

Nomura has doubled its previous forecast for BoT rate cuts over the next year, pencilling in a total of 100 basis points to take the terminal policy rate forecast to 1% by the first quarter of 2026. The bank expects 25-basis point cuts each in June, October, December and February.

"We sense that local sentiment is worsening, amid the equity market meltdown and intensifying structural problems, with limited reform prospects from the government," Nomura economist Charnon Boonnuch said in a note published on Tuesday.

Key points from the minutes: