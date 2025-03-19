Bangkok Airways seeks 30 new jets to tap tourism boom

Listen to this article

Bangkok Airways is preparing to start a 1.5-billion-baht renovation of the Koh Samui airport, which it owns, in the second half of this year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Bangkok Airways is gearing up to order as many as 30 new aircraft as it renews its ageing fleet and plans for a tourism boost driven by the popularity of the television series The White Lotus.

The Thai carrier plans to tap the planemakers Airbus, Boeing and Embraer for at least 20 single-aisle jets in the first half of the year, with options to order about 10 more, said chief executive officer Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth.

Its goal is to grow its fleet to at least 30 jets in the next four to five years, including the lease of some aircraft, he said.

“We need to grow and a new aircraft fleet would be mandatory,” Mr Puttipong said in an interview. The carrier currently flies 25 jets, some of which are already 20 years old.

Bangkok Airways operates routes between Bangkok and major tourist destinations including Koh Samui, one of the filming locations for the latest season of The White Lotus and where the carrier owns the airport.

The hit show on the Max streaming service is expected to drive an influx of tourists to Thailand, with the government predicting a record 40 million visitors to the country this year.

Mr Puttipong said Bangkok Airways has already seen a 14% increase in advanced flight bookings for the second quarter, even though it is typically the low season in the Thai tourism calendar.

Bangkok Airways is set to see 10% to 20% more passengers than the 2.7 million it carried last year on its routes to Koh Samui, according to Mr Puttipong. Its ownership of the island’s airport gives it a virtual monopoly of flights to the holiday hotspot.

With the uptick in traffic, the company is set to start a 1.5-billion-baht renovation of the Samui airport in the second half of this year, he said. The project is expected to last for three years and the airport will continue to operate during that time. Bangkok Airways has secured approval to increase the number of flights to 73 from 50 per day.

In total, the carrier is expected to fly a record 4.7 million passengers this year, up from 4.3 million in 2024, Mr Puttipong said.