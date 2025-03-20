Pilots pin hopes on regulator

The Thai Pilots Association says unemployed local pilots might be affected if the government continues to allow foreign pilots to use wet lease agreements to fly domestic flights. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Thai Pilots Association hopes the temporary permission for foreign pilots to fly domestic flights will not be extended, based on a commitment from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, president of the association, said a loophole in the cabinet resolution does not clearly state a deadline, instead roughly limiting the time frame per wet lease agreement to six months, which can be extended one time for another six months.

He said this could lead to airlines proposing use of this measure again next year, which would hamper the careers of local pilots.

Based on discussions with CAAT last week, Mr Teerawat said a positive sign is the authority acknowledged employment challenges faced by Thai pilots.

The authority also pledged to not allow an extension of the wet lease agreement for foreign pilots, he said.

Mr Teerawat said the association welcomes CAAT's plans to improve job opportunities, including supporting Thai pilots seeking jobs overseas.

With Thailand poised to regain Category 1 status soon after a US Federal Aviation Administration assessment, CAAT said there should be more opportunities for local pilots.

Last week the association filed a lawsuit against the Labour Ministry with the Administrative Court, seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit foreign pilots from operating domestic routes.

There are more than 1,700 unemployed local pilots, as 3,300 pilots work for airlines in Thailand, while a smaller number fly with international carriers, according to the association.

Mr Teerawat said other countries implement stringent measures to protect local pilot jobs.

For instance, Indonesia sent home all Thai pilots enrolled in a training programme with airlines in Indonesia during the pandemic.

According to the Foreigners' Working Management Emergency Decree, operating domestic flights is solely reserved for Thai citizens.

Only one Thai airline uses foreign pilots on wet lease jets for the Bangkok-Phuket route, he said.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry already helped 26 Thai pilots acquire jobs with Cathay Pacific last month, among the quota of more than 1,000 Thai crew the airline set.

Mr Phiphat said this partnership is part of a plan to help 100,000 Thais get hired abroad this year by organising matching activities with targeted markets, starting with Japan, Israel, Hong Kong and Macau.