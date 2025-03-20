Group urges better funding of libraries

Listen to this article

People throng last year's National Book Fair.

The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (Pubat) has urged the government to enhance support for public libraries as a way to foster growth in the book industry.

"In other countries, libraries are significant book buyers. Unfortunately, in Thailand, libraries often ask publishers to donate books instead," said Suwich Rungwattanapaiboon, president of Pubat.

He cautioned that if this trend continues, it could hinder the development of the industry.

Nattakorn Vuttichaipornkul, vice-president of internal affairs at Pubat, emphasised the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure everyone in society has access to reading materials.

He countered beliefs that growing public libraries would harm the book industry, noting that widespread library access nurtures reading habits, which in turn benefits the book industry.

Mr Nattakorn urged the authorities to consider increasing the budget for library book purchases rather than focusing solely on funding for library construction or interior design.

He added that international publishers typically release new books first in hardcover editions, followed by cheaper trade paperbacks and more affordable mass-market paperbacks, allowing greater accessibility and choices for consumers.

Mr Nattakorn pointed out that book prices in Thailand are relatively high when compared to the daily minimum wage.

The high prices are largely due to substantial variable costs, as publishers generally produce only 1,000-2,000 copies per title per printing.

He said investing in library book purchases would generate demand in the book industry, leading to economies of scale in printing, bringing the prices of books down.

However, the industry has observed specific preferences among Thai readers, affecting their book purchases.

"Some have suggested lowering book prices by using lower-quality paper to save costs, but many Thai publishers have already tried this and experienced losses," said Theerapat Charoensuk, a member of Pubat's executive committee.

He said as collecting books becomes increasingly popular, Thai readers prefer high-quality paper with nice, well-designed covers.

Publishers who offer lower-grade paper struggle to sell their books.

The association estimates that the value of the Thai book market will reach 17 billion baht this year, up from roughly 15 billion baht last year.

Novels, especially fantasy and girls' love genres, along with manga, are expected to see promising growth this year.

"The boys' love and girls' love book publishers have expanded their booths at the book fair, occupying 70 booths in total or 630 square metres, up from 50 booths or 450 sq m last year," Mr Theerapat said.

The association will host the 53rd National Book Fair and 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair 2025 from March 27 to April 7 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.