Bank of Thailand eases mortgage rules

A model of a new home is displayed at a house and condo fair held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok in November last year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bank of Thailand is relaxing loan-to-value (LTV) rules to support the slumping property market, saying the change will not significantly increase risks to financial stability.

Under the new rules effective from May 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, loans of up to 100% of the collateral value will be allowed for first homes worth more than 10 million baht, and also for second homes worth less than 10 million baht, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement comes at a time when high household debt and cautious lending by banks has led to a weakening of domestic demand for new homes. At the same time, international buyers have yet to return to the Thai market in full force.

Developers have argued that the existing LTV regulations, intended to curb speculative activity and ensure that households do not become overburdened, could be loosened without affecting the country’s financial stability.

Under current regulations, first-time homebuyers can secure loans of up to 100% for properties valued at less than 10 million baht, and 90% for properties priced at 10 million baht or more.

Second-home buyers can borrow up to 90% for properties worth less than 10 million baht if they have made payments on their first mortgage for at least two years. The rate dips to 80% if the first mortgage has been paid for less than two years.

For buyers of third homes or more, the LTV ratio is capped at 70% regardless of the property price.

The measures were introduced in April 2019, and temporarily relaxed between October 2021 and December 2022 during the post-pandemic economy. However, the central bank reinstated the original measured at the start of 2023, saying there were emerging risks to financial stability from property speculation.

Somchai Lertlarpwasin, assistant governor for financial institutions policy group, at the BoT, said on Thursday that relaxing LTV criteria now would not significantly increase risk because current financial conditions are tight in any case, and lenders are cautious about granting loans.