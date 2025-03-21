CPN to invest B120bn in new malls, projects

Listen to this article

Ms Wallaya said the company plans to unveil three new projects in 2026 including 'The Central', a mega project in the Phahonyothin area of Bangkok, 'Central Northville' in Nonthaburi and 'Central Khonkaen Campus' in Khon Kaen.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is allocating 120 billion baht for a five-year investment strategy that includes the launch of new malls in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Khon Kaen.

Wallaya Chirathivat, president and chief executive of CPN, said the budget is part of the company's 2025-2029 investment plan.

She said the retail projects poised for launch in 2025 include the Market Place Theprak community mall, set to open on March 28, followed by Central Park and Central Park Offices in August and Central Krabi in October.

By year-end, the company expects to have 135 projects across all business sectors, with 30 out of 44 potential locations being mixed-use projects, she said.

CPN is continuing to expand its portfolio and market presence with major projects in notable areas such as Rama I, Rama IX and Phloenchit, said Ms Wallaya.

The Central is designed as a mixed-use project located on 49 rai in the Phahonyothin area with a retail space of 460,000 square metres, said Chanavat Uahwatanasakul, president of retail and development at CPN.

The first phase consists of a shopping mall with an investment of 20 billion baht.

The company wants the mall to become a gateway attracting new demand from Bangkok's northern catchment area, he said.

The mall is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the company hopes it can become a landmark similar to CentralWorld, featuring flagship stores from global brands in the Thai market, said Mr Chanavat.

The mixed-use Central Khonkaen Campus would be the second Central property in Khon Kaen, he said. The development located near Khon Kaen University and Srinagarind Hospital spans 30 rai of land with a retail area of 67,000 sq m.

Scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, the Khon Kaen project incorporates a condo and the first GO! Hotel in the Northeast, with an investment of 3 billion baht.

Mr Chanavat said Central Northville is expected to be the largest mixed-use development in Nonthaburi, located on the site of the former Central Rattanathibet, spanning 59 rai and encompassing a retail space of 210,000 sq m, with an opening date in the second quarter of 2026.

Moreover, CPN wants to renovate its malls to cater to an affluent demographic who enjoy the best in fashion, food hubs, family and edutainment in each area, he said.

These projects are designed to attract both key anchor brands and new brands, said Mr Chanavat.

The revamped malls are set to open later this year and into 2026. Central Pinklao will launch in the third quarter of this year, with Central Chaengwattana following in the fourth quarter, and Central Bangna anticipated for the third quarter of 2026.