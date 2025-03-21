Durian exports set to increase and avoid dye contamination

Durians are neatly arranged in a storage facility. Thailand aims to export at least 950,000 tonnes of the fruit this year, with an estimated value exceeding 10 billion baht, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Durian exports are expected to operate smoothly this year, with no concerns about basic yellow 2 (BY2) dye contamination, says Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

The minister met with Chanthaburi governor Monsit Paisarntanawat and representatives from related government and private sectors in the province on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming durian harvest in May.

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry expects durian production to increase by 37% year-on-year to 1.76 million tonnes this year.

In several previous discussions with Wu Zhiwu, minister-counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, Mr Pichai emphasised the importance of thorough inspection procedures in Thailand, while asking China to consider random checks instead of inspecting all shipments.

"I told Mr Zhiwu that full inspections will be conducted prior to export. If China inspects every container, it could result in delays that risk spoiling durian waiting to enter China," said Mr Pichai.

Mr Monsit confirmed that issues related to BY2 dye contamination in Chanthaburi and neighbouring provinces were effectively addressed and various sectors have collaborated to prevent contamination, ensuring the upcoming durian harvest is free from BY2 dye.

Mr Pichai said Mr Zhiwu indicated that China might be willing to ease its inspection protocols for Thai durians.

"In the past month, no contamination issues were reported. If this trend continues, it will strengthen confidence in Thai durian exports," he said.

Mr Pichai invited Mr Zhiwu to visit Chanthaburi to inspect the quality of Thai durians, in a bid to improve confidence among exporters and farmers.

As the ministry strives to maintain exports to China, it is also exploring potential markets for Thai durians in the US, the EU and India.

Thailand aims to export at least 950,000 tonnes this year, with an estimated value exceeding 10 billion baht.

Mr Pichai added that during the Indian prime minister's visit to Thailand in early April, there will be a discussion on promoting Thai fruit exports to India.

Meanwhile, the Department of Business Development (DBD) is investigating legal entities that may have Thai nominees holding shares for foreigners, focusing on land-related agricultural businesses in Chanthaburi and Rayong.

The DBD has identified 462 entities in Chanthaburi and referred them to the Department of Lands.

Initial checks in Mueang District found 11 entities holding agricultural land, with three involved in trading fruit and vegetables and the others operating in various businesses such as jewellery.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DBD, reiterated the importance of compliance with the 51:49 Thai-foreign shareholding rule.

If exceeded, entities are classified as foreign and barred from restricted businesses including farming, plantations and agricultural trade, and violators face legal action.