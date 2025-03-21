AI skills deemed vital for workers, students

Listen to this article

Instead of fearing being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), Thai workers and students should focus on acquiring skills for emerging job opportunities in the AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity sectors, according to tech executives.

Tech executives recommend students hone their critical thinking and problem solving skills and embrace lifelong learning as these are key criteria among tech giants when hiring new people.

LABOUR SHORTAGE

David Li, chief executive of Huawei Technologies (Thailand), said AI is reshaping global industries, and Thailand's digital sector is no exception.

"While AI automates repetitive tasks, it also creates new opportunities for high-value roles that require advanced creativity, critical thinking and technical expertise," he said.

According to a joint survey by Huawei, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, and the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, the country faces a critical shortage of 500,000 digital professionals by 2030, particularly in domains such as AI development, cloud architecture, and intelligent system design.

Huawei Thailand launched a three-year "20,000 Developers" programme in 2023, focusing on cultivating next-generation innovators.

For instance, Huawei collaborated with Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Engineering to launch a "Cloud Essentials" course commencing this year to equip students with hybrid cloud management and AI-optimised development skills -- the competencies needed to thrive alongside AI, not compete against it.

Mr Li said AI transforms jobs rather than eliminates them. For example, AI trainers and ethical AI auditors are among the roles that demand human-AI collaboration.

He said students should prioritise AI-complementary skills that machines cannot easily replicate, such as mastering skills related to hybrid cloud platforms and AI for IT operations.

CRITICAL THINKING

Vasupon Thankakan, chief operating officer of Microsoft Thailand, said students must focus on mastering AI tools, honing critical thinking skills, and try to specialise in their chosen fields.

"Critical thinking skills will enable them to analyse situations, make informed decisions, and solve complex problems, which AI cannot replicate," he added.

He said students should cultivate strong interpersonal and communication skills, including teamwork, empathy and negotiation. These human-centric skills cannot be replaced by AI and are essential for effective collaboration and leadership in the workplace.

"By concentrating on these areas, students can enhance their employability and future-proof their careers alongside the rise of AI," Mr Vasupon said.

Microsoft looks for candidates who possess a mix of essential skills, relevant experience, and personal attributes that align with its values and culture, he added.

Key criteria include problem-solving ability, demonstrated through critical thinking.

Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, country director of Facebook Thailand, said rather than feeling concerned that AI will replace them, students should focus on developing skills that complement AI capabilities.

While there is no single field guaranteeing employability, staying curious and committed to lifelong learning is essential to keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape, she added.

"For instance, medical students can explore AI-powered diagnostic tools and integrate them into their training, enhancing their ability to make accurate diagnoses and improve patient outcomes."

It is equally important for students to develop critical thinking skills and effective communication skills to drive meaningful change in their chosen industries, she added.

Maneerut Anulomsombut, chief executive of Sea (Thailand), said upskilling and reskilling are vital for today's workforce.

"AI tools will be widely used. Proficiency in AI tools, coupled with strong soft skills and a commitment to lifelong learning. This combination is highly sought after by organisations navigating rapid change," said Ms Maneerut.

According to the World Economic Forum's "Future of Jobs Report 2025", Thai companies will be increasingly looking for talent with skills and knowledge related to AI, big data and cybersecurity, alongside critical soft skills, such as analytical thinking, creative thinking, leadership and social influence.

HIGHER WAGES

Vilaiporn Taweelappontong, Asia-Pacific financial services consulting leader and consulting lead partner at PwC, said that in the past 18 months, there has been a shift in skills.

Older tech skills need upskilling, while new skills are in demand, particularly in AI, cloud, data analytics, data governance, data engineering and data security, with less focus on programming due to the rise of low-code/no-code platforms.

Organisations focus 80% of AI projects on increasing their productivity and 20% on creating innovation.

Many businesses have established AI factories or AI centres of excellence to manage AI projects, requiring cross-functional skills in managing AI use cases, user experience, design, system engineering, AI governance, policy, and fairness analysis.

"We've seen a decline in hiring for repetitive tasks related to summarising information, marketing, public relations, investor relations and call centres due to automation," Ms Vilaiporn added.

Additionally, the up-to-date roles offer an average wage premium of up to 25%, highlighting the value of these skills to companies.

Sectors like financial services, professional services, and information and communication have a higher demand for AI skills and AI-related jobs compared to other sectors.

TALENT OPTIMISATION

Pochara Arayakarnkul, chief executive of Bluebik Group, said the demand for tech talent remains high as businesses accelerate digital transformation.

In the long run, the demand for employees in software development, AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics, will continue to grow, he added.

"Layoffs in Thailand's tech sector are rare, as demand for skilled tech professionals outpaces supply. However, companies are shifting towards a performance-driven culture, leading to turnover among low performers," said Mr Pochara.

Rather than layoffs, companies are focusing on talent optimisation, ensuring they have the right skills to drive digital transformation, he said.

AI is driving demand for roles such as AI engineers and data scientists to develop and implement AI solutions, said Mr Pochara.

Instead of fearing AI, students should view it as a tool that, when used properly, can amplify their abilities and career potential, he added.

"At Bluebik, we anticipate continued growth in tech-related fields, particularly in software engineering, AI engineering, data analytics, data management, and cybersecurity."