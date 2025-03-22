Exports grow by 14% as momentum continues

Exports surged by 14% year-on-year to US$26.7 billion in February, marking eight consecutive months of growth, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said imports were valued at $24.7 billion in February, a 4% year-on-year increase, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.99 billion.

Exports grew by 13.8% in the first two months of the year and the outlook for March remains positive, driven by increasing investments and the importation of raw materials for export production.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said export growth in February was driven by the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors, which grew by 3.9% year-on-year.

Significant growth was observed for several products, including rubber exports increasing by 35.7%, wheat products and prepared foods by 27.7%, sugar 25.8%, canned and processed seafood 22.5%, pet food 14.4%, and fresh, chilled, frozen, and processed chicken 9.3%.

Some products reported declines, including rice; cassava products; fresh, chilled, frozen and dried fruit; and meat and processed meat products.

Meanwhile, industrial exports grew by 17.2% year-on-year in February, attributed to automobiles, equipment and auto parts; computers, accessories and computer parts; gems and jewellery (excluding gold); rubber products; air conditioners and components; machinery and components; and electronic circuits.

Mr Poonpong said exports grew across key markets, especially China, where a manufacturing recovery lifted demand.

South Asia recorded strong demand for Thai gems and jewellery, while US imports surged ahead of possible tariff changes.

He predicted export growth of at least 10% in the first quarter, driven by strong manufacturing confidence, rising electronics demand and easing geopolitical tensions.

Agricultural exports, particularly fruit, are expected to increase in the second quarter, said Mr Poonpong.

However, he said US trade policy shifts need to be monitored from April 2.