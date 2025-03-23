Leading in 2025: the shift you can’t ignore

Gen Z doesn’t want a boss dictating tasks but a coach who can help them grow

Leadership in 2025 is not what it used to be. The world has changed dramatically, and so have the expectations placed on leaders. Technology is advancing at lightning speed, Gen Z is reshaping workplace culture, and the traditional command-and-control leadership style? It’s disappearing fast.

So, what does it take to be a successful leader today? It’s about being adaptable, human-centred and forward-thinking. Let’s dive into the key shifts shaping leadership in 2025 — and how you can stay ahead.

1. From Authority to Adaptability

In the past, leaders were expected to have all the answers. Today, the best leaders ask the right questions. The pace of change is so rapid that experience alone is no longer enough.

Artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation are revolutionising industries. Leaders must embrace technology, but not blindly — they must also think critically about its ethical and business implications.

What to do: Instead of fearing AI, learn how to use it to enhance decision-making, streamline operations and create better customer experiences. But remember — technology should support, not replace, human judgement.

2. From Boss to Coach

Generation Z is now a major force in the workforce. This generation doesn’t want a boss who dictates tasks. They want a coach — someone who helps them grow, develop new skills and find purpose in their work. What does this mean for leaders?

Forget micromanagement: Give your team autonomy and trust them to get things done.

Invest in mentorship: Help employees develop professionally, and they’ll reward you with loyalty and innovation.

Prioritise work-life balance: A LinkedIn survey found that 72% of Gen Z employees consider flexible work a key factor in job satisfaction.

What to do: Shift from “managing” people to empowering them. Ask more, tell less. Help them see the bigger picture and how their work contributes to something meaningful.

3. Hybrid Work is Here to Stay — Lead Accordingly

Remote work isn’t a trend — it’s a reality. While some companies are pushing for full office returns, many employees prefer flexibility. The challenge? Keeping teams engaged and connected, no matter where they work.

Winning strategies for hybrid leadership:

Clarity is key: Set clear expectations on when and how teams should collaborate.

Create a strong culture — online and offline: Team-building shouldn’t just happen in the office. Find creative ways to foster connection virtually.

Avoid proximity bias: Don’t favour employees who come into the office more often — focus on results, not location.

What to do: Be intentional about communication and inclusion. Make sure remote employees feel as valued as those in the office.

4. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is Non-Negotiable

Today’s workforce demands diversity, equity and inclusion — not as a checkbox, but as a core value. Companies that fail to prioritise DEI risk losing top talent and customer trust.

What great leaders do differently:

Make inclusion a daily practice: It’s not just about hiring diverse talent — it’s about ensuring every employee feels heard and valued.

Address bias in promotions and leadership roles: Who gets a seat at the table? If your leadership team looks the same as it did five years ago, it’s time to rethink.

Listen and act: Create safe spaces for feedback and take meaningful action on concerns.

What to do: Build an environment where everyone — regardless of gender, race or background — can thrive. Inclusion isn’t just good ethics; it’s good business.

5. The Future Belongs to Agile Leaders

If there’s one leadership skill that will define success in 2025, it’s agility. The world is uncertain, and rigid leadership no longer works. Agile leaders:

Embrace change instead of resisting it.

Encourage experimentation and learning.

Make quick, informed decisions without fear of failure.

Companies that adopt an agile mindset will outpace competitors. Leaders who continuously learn, adapt and evolve will inspire their teams to do the same.

What to do: Stop thinking in fixed strategies — build a culture of continuous improvement where adaptability is the norm.

The Bottom Line: Leadership in 2025 is About People

Yes, technology matters. Yes, strategy matters. But at the heart of great leadership is people. The best leaders in 2025 will be those who:

Lead with empathy and authenticity.

Inspire trust and foster collaboration.

Stay curious and adaptable in the face of change.

The question is: Are you ready to lead differently?

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.