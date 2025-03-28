Wellington College Bangkok Offers Sixth Form Awards Worth 1 Million Baht

Wellington College Bangkok, widely recognised as the finest school in Bangkok, is currently offering prestigious Sixth Form Awards to eligible students. Nestled in the heart of Krungthep Kreetha, the school’s expansive 70-rai (28-acre) campus combines lush green spaces with world-class educational facilities.

As part of the Wellington College family, originally established in the UK more than 160 years ago under the patronage of Queen Victoria to honour the Duke of Wellington, the Bangkok campus delivers an exceptional British curriculum for students aged 2 to 18.

The school’s Sixth Form provides a rigorous and supportive academic environment, preparing students for IGCSEs in Year 11 and A-Levels in Year 13. With expert teaching staff and a strong sense of community, students are encouraged to thrive both academically and personally.

Sixth Form Awards

Wellington College Bangkok is currently accepting applications for its Sixth Form Awards, open to students born between 1 September 2008 and 31 August 2009 who are entering Year 12. The award offers a tuition fee reduction of 1 million baht across Years 12 and 13 (covering five terms of study).

This initiative provides a unique opportunity to access a premium British education in Bangkok, complete with outstanding facilities and a proven track record of preparing students for entry to leading universities around the world.

For more information, contact the Admissions team at Admissions@wellingtoncollege.ac.th