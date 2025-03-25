Act rejig to benefit small booze producers

A file photo shows advertising billboards in Bangkok. Tabba said the relaxation on advertising would grant consumers access to a broader range of information on various drink products.

The easing of restrictions on alcohol advertising would create greater opportunities for small alcohol producers, according to the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (Tabba).

Currently, Article 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (2008) places strict limitations on how alcohol can be marketed.

The law prohibits any direct or indirect advertising or display of the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage or demonstrating the qualities or encouraging consumption.

Manufacturers can only provide information or educational content without showcasing any illustrations of such an alcoholic beverage or its package unless displaying a specific symbol as outlined in a ministerial regulation.

On March 19, the House of Representatives accepted the proposal from Chanin Rungtanakiat, a Pheu Thai MP and deputy chairman of the House committee overseeing the bill.

The upcoming law will limit alcohol advertisements to informational purposes as prescribed by the ministerial regulation.

Kawee Sakawee, chairman of Tabba, said makers of alcoholic drinks would look into the details of the bill and are looking forward to clearer guidelines from the ministerial regulation, noting that they will comply with the law.

The ministerial regulation will provide a clear outline of permissible communication actions and the allowed forms of communication, he said.

He anticipated that communications aimed at enticing drinkers will not likely be permitted.

"Once the ministerial regulation is established, we believe it will enable us to communicate facts about the products, such as origins, aromas and flavours of the drinks," Mr Kawee said.

"The government has good intentions and these give us hope," he said.

The visibility of product information is a consumer right, especially at the point of sale, where consumers go in search of alcoholic beverages, he added.

Mr Kawee said the relaxation on advertising would grant consumers access to a broader range of information on various drink products.

This change will especially benefit small-scale alcohol producers, allowing them to promote their unique offerings more effectively and provide consumers with new choices.

Previously, consumers may have had questions about the distinctions between different products. With increased access to detailed information, they will better understand each product's uniqueness, he said.

Furthermore, small alcoholic beverage producers will have the opportunity to highlight their unique characteristics, enabling them to differentiate themselves more clearly beyond just the point of sale or indirect communication strategies.

After passing the lower House, the bill will await approval from the Senate and royal endorsement in order to become law.

Currently, Tabba cannot estimate when the bill will take effect.