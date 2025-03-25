Cooperation key to Central's sustainability push

Mr Pichai (left) and Mr Prasarn pose with a logo promoting Central Tham.

Central Group insists that sustainability initiatives require collaboration between key stakeholders, as sustainable development will likely be impacted by the US presidency of Donald Trump.

Pichai Chirathivat, executive director of Central Group, said a budget of roughly 300 million baht has been allocated to Central Tham programmes, the group's sustainability initiative to drive projects for the environment, local community, people with disabilities, and education.

Last year, Central Tham helped generate over 1.7 billion baht in revenue for local communities, supporting over 1,100 people with disabilities and 192 schools.

It also expanded over 19,385 rai of forests and green spaces, reduced 19,254 tonnes of food waste, and installed solar panels on 215 rooftops, equivalent to 207,176 megawatt-hours.

Its notable pilot projects include Bua Yai Organic Agriculture Community Enterprise in Nan, Moo Yai Ruam Jai Phatthana Melon Community Enterprise in Ayutthaya, Maetha Sustainable Living Community in Chiang Mai, and Thepphana Economic Crop Community Enterprise in Chaiyaphum.

Mr Pichai said its major projects have strong community participation and produce quality products which are in constant demand, particularly among domestic consumers, such as cocoa, avocado and coffee, even during a sluggish economy.

"Good Goods", its store for locally designed products, was launched in 2018 to generate more revenue for the programme and further support communities.

In 2024, it earned about 400 million baht, double the amount generated a year earlier, with foreign clients making up 70-80% of the revenue.

Amid a sluggish economy, Mr Pichai said the store is now more focused on shoppers with high spending power.

Now it has over six branches, including one in Central World in Bangkok, one at Jing Jai Market in Chiang Mai, and one in Phuket.

Prasarn Trairatvorakul, chairman of Central Retail Corporation, said shifting geopolitics impacted global trade and international cooperation.

He said the arrival of the Trump administration is expected to disrupt sustainable development in many respects.

These include a withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, which affected the global movement on tackling climate change and greenhouse gas reduction, as well as the cuts to USAID's foreign aid contracts impacting humanitarian projects.

The US has also withdrawn its delegation from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, impacting research and development in this area.

Mr Prasarn said these changes would require sustainable development to have good value, attitude, skills and knowledge, and commitment via long-term goals.