Centara inks management deal for Ratchaburi hotel

Listen to this article

Mr Thirayuth (centre right) exchanged the hotel management agreement for Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi with executives of Patch Patana Land and Business (1994).

Centara Hotels & Resorts, in alliance with Patch Patana Land and Business (1994), has signed a hotel management agreement for Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi.

Senior management teams from both companies officially executed the agreement at a signing ceremony held at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi, a contemporary 69-key property that first opened in the third quarter of 2022, has officially operated under Centara's management since March 20, 2025.

Located in the heart of Ratchaburi town near Robinson Lifestyle Centre, the hotel provides an ideal base for exploring the region's landmarks, vibrant markets, and natural attractions, including the Ratchaburi National Museum, Wat Mahathat Worawihan and Ruesi Khao Ngu Cave.

"We are proud to welcome Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi into our growing portfolio," said Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

"This property aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences in new destinations both domestically and internationally. With its central location and contemporary offerings, Centara Life Wisma will not only serve as a convenient base for business and leisure travellers, but also enhance the region's appeal as a destination for cultural exploration and tourism."

Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi is a perfect embodiment of the Centara Life brand, providing an all-day dining restaurant, flexible meeting spaces and a ballroom. The hotel caters to solo travellers, couples, business guests and families.